Madison gets first look at 12-story Downtown development with rooftop terrace

A developer that has already left a considerable mark on student housing in Downtown Madison has shared with city staff early plans for a potential 12-story project in the 200 block of Bassett Street that would include 254 units and a rooftop terrace.

Core Spaces of Chicago’s latest proposal would raze or move 10 residential buildings on the block bordered by Johnson, Dayton, Bassett and Broom streets to make way for the development.

Under concept plans for the site, the development would offer a mix of market-rate studio, one-bedroom and multi-bedroom units and townhomes.

Amenities include fitness and spa space, an underground parking garage, a rooftop pool and open courtyards.

The building would stand between six and 12 stories tall, said Chris Wells, a development review planner with the city.

Core Spaces staff presented early concept plans to city planning officials at a meeting in November, but the firm has not submitted an application for the project, Wells said.

Two representatives for Core Spaces did not respond to requests for comment about the development.

The site’s representative on the City Council, Ald. Mike Verveer, 4th District, said the development could help chip away at the housing crunch faced by UW-Madison students. Its proposed height wouldn’t require a change in zoning either, he said.

But with affordable housing at the forefront of concerns for neighborhood residents, Verveer said Core Spaces has yet to share plans to include low-cost units.

“The housing that would be replaced would absolutely be more affordable than the rents that Core would be seeking a few years down the road,” said Verveer, who stressed that the project is in its early stages.

Structures facing demolition should the plan progress are:

Residential buildings at 215, 217, 219 and 221 N. Bassett St. and 430 and 434 W. Dayton St.

A 30-unit apartment building at 445 W. Johnson St.

A 12-unit rooming house at 437 W. Johnson St.

City staff have discussed the feasibility of relocating two other structures at 221 N. Bassett St., one of which was constructed in 1914, to other sites in the neighborhood, Wells said.

None of the buildings that could face demolition are designated landmarks, though the Landmarks Commission will assess them for historic value should the time come.

Core Spaces already has a trio of student-focused housing projects under its belt in the city. In 2015, it opened The Hub on North Frances Street, following it up with The James on West Gorham Street.

Cores Spaces is also behind the massive redevelopment that’s taking over the 300 block of State Street where Red Rock Saloon, Chaser’s Bar and Grill, and other businesses used to reside.

The inclusion of affordable units helped get city officials on board with Core Spaces’ State Street development, Verveer noted.