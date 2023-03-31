A nonprofit bicycle shop that collaborated with the city to operate the Madison Bicycle Center will close its Downtown store in June after the commuter center concept didn't catch on and the city declined to renew the store's lease.

Madison Freewheel Bicycle Co., had a three-year lease at 202 S. Pinckney St. at a cost of $1.

The nonprofit offers bicycle tune-ups and maintenance classes often at a low cost or for a donation. It is also a full-service retailer selling bikes, as well as bike parts, accessories and tools. Most of the shop’s inventory comes from donations, Freewheel board of directors member Kevin Meagher said. Founded in 2003, Freewheel was formerly located on South Park Street.

The city’s vision for the Madison Bicycle Center as part of its Judge Doyle Square project was to have the center serve as a space commuters “and some Downtown residents” could rent on a monthly basis to store their bikes, said economic development director Matthew Mikolajewski. The bike center also included amenities like showers, lockers, a bike wash station and a key card system for 24/7 access by commuters. It also held events for the biking community.

Freewheel was to put its revenue back into the bike center for its upkeep, Meagher said, adding that “at no time did any money from the commuter center go to Freewheel.” The funds Freewheel got “all went back into paying staff” and other expenses to keep the bike center open. Freewheel’s retail operation never broke even and it was “subsidized by charitable donations” to the nonprofit, he said.

The bicycle center opened in 2020.

“The commuter center was supposed to be funded by membership,” Meagher said. “But we never got more than eight members at any given time. The city continued to insist that we put effort into marketing the membership, which cost $50 a month, but it seemed unlikely that we could get more members.”

And in the throes of the COVID pandemic, “no one was commuting, so there was no reason to operate a commuter center,” Meagher said. The commuter center apparently wasn’t in high demand among Freewheel customers, either.

Ultimately, Freewheel thought paying employees to man the bike center 40 hours a week was meeting the city’s lease requirements, Meagher said.

Freewheel is now only open on weekends from noon to 5 p.m. and is trying to find a new home. It's hosting a closing sale this Saturday.

“We are trying to sell as many bikes as we can,” Meagher said of Freewheel’s impending closure. “We’ve been putting a lot of effort into finding a new location. All efforts have fallen through. We don’t have a plan currently.”

An unclear future

Mikolajewski said Freewheel told the city last summer that it was interested in renewing its lease.

“At the time, we expressed some concern because we did not see the facility being used as a bike center as originally intended," he said.

Subsequently, the city asked Freewheel to “share with us what your new business plan is for the property,” which the city owns. In the end, what Freewheel provided was “not enough information to give the confidence” to keep the nonprofit as a bike center tenant.

“It was clear that there was no demand for the bike center,” Mikolajewski said. “But what (Freewheel) didn’t do was send a revised business plan of what they intended to do with the space.”

The city still needs to discuss what it will do with the bike center once Freewheel vacates the space, Mikolajewski said.

“We are doing our due diligence with other entities and organizations and individuals familiar with the bike community,” he said.

Meagher said Freewheel customers are “super disappointed” in the impending closure.

“For three years, you would just see the looks on people’s faces,” he said of the services Freewheel offers. “They were just amazed they could get the parts that they needed for free or for a modest donation. People were excited about that. Very few people were interested in the commuter center.”

