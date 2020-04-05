Madison Development Corporation raises sixth Venture Debt Fund of more than $6 million

Madison Development Corp. has raised more than $6 million for its sixth Venture Debt Fund to lend to growing companies in Dane County.

The funding is available to high-tech companies that have raised venture capital or angel investment rounds and are generating revenue, according to a statement from MDC. Since 2004, the debt fund has provided loans to more than 50 companies in the county that have created more than 1,400 jobs.

“Our goal is to keep high growth companies here in Dane County so they can create quality jobs that keep talent here in Wisconsin,” Madison Development Corp. president and CEO Lorrie Heinemann said in a statement. “Our Venture Debt Fund continues to be a resource for many local companies when capital is critical.”

Companies that have received funding from MDC include TomoTherapy, Phoenix Nuclear and GrocerKey.

The fund’s participants include Madison Gas & Electric, Capitol Bank, Monona Bank, State Bank of Cross Plains, First Business Bank, Middleton Area Development Corporation, Settlers Bank, Town Bank, Starion Bank, Bank of Sun Prairie, McFarland State Bank, Oak Bank, Old National Bank, Incredible Bank, Park Bank and MDC.

