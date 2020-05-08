Madison company hopes to reduce COVID-19 test backlog with sample prep machine

“(Labs) want to do high throughput testing with the tests that they can run, so this facilitates them being able to get lots of samples in and through,” Chase said.

The automated system has less of a chance for human error, Chase said, such as a technician transferring a tube sample into the wrong well of a testing tray. With robots doing the prep work, technicians also face less exposure risk than they would opening and preparing the samples themselves, he said.

The system, which is about the size of a Jeep, costs upwards of $1 million, depending on custom needs for each lab that might use it, Chase said.

While Intense Engineering is currently marketing the system as a way to boost coronavirus testing capacity, business development director Susan Miller said it has a life beyond this pandemic. Because it can be adjusted for different needs, it could help labs prepare for future epidemics that require mass testing.

“We need to be ready for the next thing that comes around,” Miller said. “Because there will be something. There is always something.”

The machine is not currently in use to prepare patient samples for coronavirus tests, but Intense Engineering is looking for buyers for the machines, Miller said.

