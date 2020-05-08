Madison company hopes to reduce COVID-19 test backlog with sample prep machine

A Madison-based manufacturing design company says it has a system that can prepare thousands of patient samples for coronavirus testing each day and help reduce the country’s backlog of tests.
Intense Engineering, founded in 2006, designs and manufactures custom automated machines for life-sciences labs and companies. The company created a system that can prepare about 1,000 sample tubes for testing each hour.
While originally designed for companies identifying customers’ genetic heritage, CEO Kent Chase said this system can be modified to work with most tests, including tests for the coronavirus that causes the respiratory disease COVID-19.
The U.S. faces a testing shortage as the coronavirus continues to spread. Without adequate testing — a group at Harvard University said than 20 million tests per day are needed to fully reopen the economy — doctors and public health officials cannot identify and isolate carriers nor accurately track where the virus has spread.
The Intense Engineering machine, called HSP-1000, doesn’t test the samples themselves, but it streamlines the preparation and reduces the chances for human error. After a worker dumps the patient sample tubes into a hopper at one end of the machine, the system scans the barcodes on each tube, uncaps the tubes, pulls the sample liquid out of the tubes and transfers that liquid into a sample tray that holds dozens of sample wells. The tubes are capped again and stored, and the sample trays are then tested for the virus using labs’ testing machines.
“(Labs) want to do high throughput testing with the tests that they can run, so this facilitates them being able to get lots of samples in and through,” Chase said.
The automated system has less of a chance for human error, Chase said, such as a technician transferring a tube sample into the wrong well of a testing tray. With robots doing the prep work, technicians also face less exposure risk than they would opening and preparing the samples themselves, he said.
The system, which is about the size of a Jeep, costs upwards of $1 million, depending on custom needs for each lab that might use it, Chase said.
While Intense Engineering is currently marketing the system as a way to boost coronavirus testing capacity, business development director Susan Miller said it has a life beyond this pandemic. Because it can be adjusted for different needs, it could help labs prepare for future epidemics that require mass testing.
“We need to be ready for the next thing that comes around,” Miller said. “Because there will be something. There is always something.”
The machine is not currently in use to prepare patient samples for coronavirus tests, but Intense Engineering is looking for buyers for the machines, Miller said.
