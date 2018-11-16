Two companies based in Madison and one with most of its operations here are among the top 10 businesses in the Deloitte 2018 North America Technology Fast 500 rankings for staging the biggest revenue jumps among tech businesses across the continent.
They are the only Wisconsin companies on the list of the top 500 tech firms.
No. 1 is SwanLeap, a company that uses artificial intelligence to help manufacturers find the fastest, most economical way to get their goods to retailers. SwanLeap saw its revenue leap 77,260 percent in three years, according to the Deloitte list.
SwanLeap also was No. 1 in the country on the 2018 Inc. 5000 list for revenue growth.
Exact Sciences Corp. is 8th in Deloitte’s ranking with a 14,694 percent revenue spurt over the past three years. Exact Sciences makes the Cologuard DNA stool home test kit to screen for colorectal cancer, and it is working on several additional products.
The No. 5 company, with a 17,847 percent increase, is Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, according to Deloitte. Arrowhead is based in Pasadena, California, but more than 80 percent of its employees are in Madison, conducting research and development on drug candidates using RNA interference, or gene silencing, technology.
The rankings are based on revenue growth from 2014 to 2017 reported to Deloitte, a global financial advisory firm.