Madison.com launches free local business directory to help connect with customers

Capital Newspapers and madison.com have launched a free local business directory -- Support Local Now -- intended to create a place where consumers can connect with local companies during the COVID-19 public health crisis.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

On the site, at go.madison.com/supportlocal, businesses can post their current hours, available specials or deals and other necessary updates. The site is available at no charge due to support from a group of sponsors.

Benjamin Blackwell, director of digital advertising at Capital Newspapers, said there are more than 90 listings on the site now and that the number is growing daily. He said local businesses can access a free listing by visiting go.madison.com/reachnow.

Tom Wiley, publisher of the Wisconsin State Journal and president of Capital Newspapers, which publishes the State Journal, Cap Times and madison.com, said the new directory is a tool for the community to stay connected with local businesses while Wisconsin follows the "Safer-At-Home" order issued recently by Gov. Tony Evers.

"In these challenging times, our local business partners are in need of your support," Wiley said. "With limited public gatherings, reduced travel and business closures, we need to figure out a way to keep them in our community."

