Madison Chamber's first economic inclusion manager sees empathy, listening as key

Adey Assefa thinks the simplest way to solve some of Madison's greatest issues surrounding diversity, equity and inclusion is to "listen."

It can be as easy as sitting down for a face-to-face conversation with someone whose experiences and background vastly differ from yours, she said. Make eye contact. Don't judge. Focus on the content of the person's story and empathize with it.

That's what Assefa herself put into practice as she settles into her role as the Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce's first economic inclusion manager.

The Chamber's hiring decision comes amid a larger movement in the city to increase minority business ownership. Local experts say that movement is demonstrated by the millions in public and private donations that have been poured into South Side developments like the Center for Black Excellence and Culture, as well as the Urban League of Greater Madison's Black Business Hub.

And earlier this spring, the Madison Black and Latino Chambers of Commerce received $3.6 million and $3.4 million from the state, respectively, along with several other area entities.

For now, Assefa said she's learning about the Madison Chamber's inner workings. Soon, she'll be assisting the Chamber as it envisions how it can help the city's businesses be more welcoming to a diverse workforce. The Chamber represents more than 1,200 businesses in the region.

Assefa, whose heritage is Ethiopian, comes to the Chamber with an extensive background in psychology and social welfare, as well as experience in enhancing student diversity at UW-Madison through various initiatives she conceptualized over the years.

"We went to Adey," Chamber president Zach Brandon said in an email statement of why Assefa was hired. "She didn't come to us. We sought her out for this role because of the depth and breadth of her experience. We believe that her boundless creativity will help this region and its businesses reimagine our workforce systems for a better, more inclusive, more equitable future."

Part of Assefa's role is helping to build the Chamber's employer-led DIJE (Spanish for "I Said," standing for "Diversity, Inclusion, Justice and Equity) program, which would allow the organization to visualize and track local hiring and supply chain data online and through other mediums that are still being developed.

Some 60 CEOs have so far contributed data, Brandon said, adding that more details about what DIJE will accomplish could be released this fall.

Assefa is also facilitating a podcast discussing DEI topics that the Chamber plans to unveil in October. Additionally, she said she is conducting informal meetings with fellow community leaders doing economic inclusion work to better understand how she can make an impact.

As for what the rest of her position entails, Assefa said that's evolving by the day.

Finding her place

Having grown up in Madison's Eagle Heights neighborhood, and as a Madison West High School alumna, Assefa said finding where she belonged growing up was tough as a first-generation Black American whose parents immigrated from Africa.

She saw the struggles of her Black peers as she moved through school, and weighed those challenges against the culture her parents grew up in: being unapologetically proud of who you are was the norm. Assefa said she felt anything but.

Her highly educated parents pushed Assefa to pursue her ambitions despite those insecurities.

Assefa went on to receive her undergraduate degree in social welfare, as well as a master's degree in counseling, from UW-Madison. She then worked as a school counselor at Georgia O'Keefe Middle School, as well as a child and family therapist at the Mental Health Center of Dane County.

The economic inclusion manager didn't leave UW-Madison for long, as she eventually returned to develop and be a project assistant the university's RISE program, which still runs to this day. The program creates an employment pipeline for UW-Madison students of color seeking internships.

She has also served in various directorial and advisory roles for the school, all in an effort to promote DEI on campus.

Most notably, Assefa was previously the director of the African American Student Academic Services department, an adviser to the First Wave Hip Hop and Urban Arts Scholarship program out of the Multicultural Arts Initiatives office, where she eventually became the director.

"I want to make my family proud," Assefa said, with tears in her eyes, of what inspires her to keep on career trajectory. "I hope that in my time with the Chamber, there's somehow a shift in the Madison ecosystem and in the lives of the most vulnerable and underserved. It's going to take a lot of work to help (them). I want to do my part while I'm here."

Chamber announces competition finalists

Assefa's hire also comes as the Chamber announced its 2022 Pressure Chamber startup competition finalists Thursday afternoon.

The finalists will pitch their startup's premise to national investors, and in front of a live audience, at Downtown's Majestic Theatre on Aug. 16 during Forward Fest, the state's largest technology and entrepreneurship festival.

The winning company will receive a “golden suitcase,” representing a reserved spot in the Chamber's meetings with top Silicon Valley investment firms this fall, the Chamber said.

The 2022 Pressure Chamber finalists are:

Benny, of Madison, a company that helps employees take full advantage of what are known as Employee Stock Purchase Plans by getting them the money they need to maximize their benefits.

Fleet Cycles, of Monona, which is an electric cargo bike startup focused on decreasing vehicle and equipment emissions, reducing operating costs and increasing positive health outcomes for commercial customers.

TRACE, of Madison, which is a mobile application for the transgender and nonbinary community to document their gender transition.

Voximetry, of Madison, which is a health technology company with software designed to increase tumor response and overall survival in prostate cancer patients receiving treatment.

Yips Yogurt Chips, of Madison, which has created chips made from probiotic Greek yogurt that doesn't need to be refrigerated.