Madison Chamber unveils advocacy agenda with focus on equity, emerging from pandemic

Regarding trust amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Carter said “Black people are wary of experimental vaccines.” Cavazos said Latino Chamber clients report similar mistrust in the shots. Education efforts can help, she said, particularly in Madison neighborhoods like Allied Dunn’s Marsh, where the Latinos who make up a majority of that area are unvaccinated.

“They just don’t understand the reasons for vaccination,” she said. “As a Chamber, we decided to tackle some of the issue.”

The Latino Chamber sent a staff member to Allied Dunn’s Marsh to educate residents about the benefits of getting the COVID-19 shot, which removed a language barrier for Spanish speakers.

But the panelists agreed entrepreneurs coming from marginalized communities need more than certainty.

They need access to quality networking opportunities, as well as resources for capital to get their business off the ground, Carter and Cavazos each said.

Some members of the Black Chamber only have the capacity to focus on inventory and customer relations, Carter said, as 90% are sole proprietors.

That might prevent them from moving their business out of survival mode, she said.