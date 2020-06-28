Madison businesses use B Corp certification to prove positive social, environmental impacts

It can be hard for shoppers to know what kind of work culture or business practices they are supporting when buying products or services, but several Madison businesses became Certified B Corps to let consumers know they are dedicated to meeting high standards.

Businesses looking to prove that they live up to these social practices can apply to become Certified B Corps — short for benefit corporations — through a rigorous process in which the global nonprofit B Lab vets whether businesses’ practices have positive impacts on workers, customers, community and the environment.

More than 3,000 companies around the world have been certified with their scores available for anyone to see on bcorporation.net as a way to increase business transparency.

Many Certified B Corps are small businesses — such as those in Madison — but some are already household names, including Ben & Jerry’s, Patagonia and New Belgium Brewing.

B Corp certification isn’t particularly well known among consumers yet, said Neeraj Arora, executive director of the Nielsen Center for Marketing Research at UW-Madison, but he thinks awareness of the certification and its meaning will grow.