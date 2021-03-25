Madison business survey shows glimmers of optimism amid economic havoc

"The greatest need right now is for consumer confidence to get back to where we were pre-pandemic," said Heike Compe, executive director of the DeForest Windsor Area Chamber of Commerce. "Our residents have definitely stepped up, but what we need to see now is the travelers."

Displaying consistent use of safety measures, such as mask wearing, social distancing and handwashing, are important to boosting the confidence of both residents and visitors, said Destination Madison CEO Ellie Westman Chin.

"The hardest hit industry is the hospitality and tourism industry, so we want those visitors to come back," Westman Chin said. "It is in all of our research that as they travel, they want to travel to destinations that" follow safety precautions.

Downtown businesses are cautious about the potential future of employees working from offices as 44% of businesses said they would allow at least some remote work to continue when the pandemic subsides. Only 61% expect to maintain previously existing remote work policies — which likely means the rest will allow more work from home.

Downtown Madison Inc. president Jason Ilstrup said density of workers is a key component to a thriving downtown, so supporting small businesses Downtown will be important to attracting and keeping people working in the offices.