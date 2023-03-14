While the number of women in building professions is growing, female workers continue to make up only a small portion of the national construction workforce, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

And so last week, building companies and others wanting to make the historically male-dominated sector more welcoming to women gathered in Madison to talk about the issues in the construction field.

The second annual BuildX Women in the Construction Industry Conference highlighted not only local women-led construction and remodeling businesses but the persisting disparities female workers in the sector face.

“Times are changing,” Stephanie Walls, of Madison contractor Property Revival, said at the conference.

Women comprise about half of the company’s customer base, so it’s important to hire more women for all roles, said Walls, who has operated Property Revival with her husband Jerry for 15 years.

Female workers made up just 10.9% of the construction industry in 2022, BLS data states.

An even smaller percentage actually “swing the hammer,” said Dawn McIntosh, the original mind behind BuildX and CEO of CLE Consulting Design Build in Middleton.

Women “surged” into the national construction industry starting around 2016, according to a November 2022 Washington Post report. That was partly because of labor shortages — later exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic — and work to remove obstacles faced by women in the field.

The deficit of female construction workers isn't historically due to the lack of "supply of women willing to take lucrative, secure work as carpenters or welders," but "of demand among employers and workplaces, which were often hostile to women workers,” the Post report said, adding that for “women to really thrive in the trades, the industry had to change.”

The issue, McIntosh said, also stems from how little exposure children have to trade careers in school. That has led to an absence of peer support and mentors for women who want to pursue careers in construction, further underlining the need for conferences like BuildX, she said.

Seven years ago, McIntosh started hosting coffee chats with about a dozen fellow female workers in the construction sector. The crowds at those events quickly grew to a network of 60, and the BuildX conference was born, said McIntosh, who has 33 years of building industry experience.

Now, BuildX is planned annually by the Madison Area Builders Association, Milwaukee Metropolitan Builders Association and the Madison chapter of the National Association of the Remodeling Industry. The conference this year had to be capped at 200 attendees — almost all of whom were women — said MABA executive director Chad Lawler, because of its growing popularity.

“I would love to see it grow to a two-day event,” said McIntosh, who has taken a back seat in planning BuildX to focus on her remodeling business. “When you get a lot of really smart women in a group like that, you feel that electric energy.”

‘Boots on the Ground’

The BuildX conference included a panel discussion titled “Boots on the Ground,” in which three female builders and contractors shared their experiences as women in the construction industry.

Among the issues raised when panelists were asked about the hurdles they encountered in building their careers: balancing the challenges of raising children with the needs of the job, being the only female voice in a room full of men, the incessant need to prove oneself with credentials and resumes and being stereotyped.

“I feel like I have to dress differently when I go in the field,” said panelist Samantha Dalsing, building professional with Tim O’Brien Homes, which has locations in Madison and Milwaukee. “I dress down so (fellow workers) see me as a peer and not a lady. Nothing too tight or low cut. I walk around in big man boots and cargo pants. Nothing flattering.”

The hardest part about breaking into the construction industry was the job interview process where she “met the most sexism,” said Sweeney Design and Remodel carpenter and panelist Kerry Delvin, adding that she experienced “quite a few rejections” before being hired.

Asked how to tackle such obstacles, the panelists said patience, persistence and collaboration with other women in the construction sector were key.

“You’re going to get beat down in any industry,” said Marétes Hein, CEO of COR Improvements in Milwaukee. “When it’s more of a male dominant industry, you do sometimes feel alone. Just keep getting back on that saddle. Follow your passion. Believe in yourself. Pay it forward.”

Photos: Boys & Girls Club of Dane County’s McKenzie Center