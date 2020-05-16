Madison boat rental company has 'great' opening day despite COVID-19 pandemic

D’neece Hettrick savored one of the few bright spots for her during the COVID-19 pandemic as she sat in the sun Friday on the shore of Brittingham Bay.
Brittingham Boats opened, while many other businesses remain shuttered because of the coronavirus.
“I was harassing Stephan starting in February: ‘I will come down there and work for free, I will clean boats, I will whatever’” to help Brittingham Boats open, said Hettrick, 65, of Madison.
But Stephan Reinke, co-owner of the boat rental company and informal community center, was hesitant. He didn’t know if the community staple that he helped build from an idea eight years ago would become another casualty of the pandemic.
“He was like, ‘D’neece, we don’t even know if we’re going to be open yet.’ I was like, ‘We’re going to be open if I have to work for free,’” Hettrick said, laughing. “This is my home away from home. It’s saved me from retirement, it’s saved me from my mom moving into senior living, and it’s probably going to save me from the abyss called COVID-19.”
For Hettrick, the pull of paddle boarding is the rhythm and focus necessary to be successful at it, and the ability to get in touch with nature. She called it the best mental health therapy available during a time of widespread physical and mental health uncertainty.
And by the end of April, Reinke got the answer he was waiting for. Gov. Tony Evers and Wisconsin Department of Health Secretary Andrea Palm announced the first “turning of the dial” in the Badger Bounce Back program, meant to help restart the state’s economy, and outdoor recreation rental companies were among the businesses allowed to open.
Despite the pandemic, Brittingham Boats — one of three locations associated with Madison Boats — kicked off its eighth year with a great opening day, Reinke said, and estimated it would see 120 visitors before it was over.
But the opening was far from normal as a number of new safety measures were put in place to protect customers and crew.
The new measures include no-contact boat rental through the company’s website, social-distanced lines for customers waiting to get on the water and touchless handwashing stations, which customers are directed to use while they wait. Staff wore face masks or plastic shields and disinfected each boat and paddle after customers returned.
“We usually try to shoot to be open on Mother’s Day,” Reinke said. “But there’s usually always some sort of weird weather occurrence,” such as this year’s wintry mix of snow and rain.
During the off-season, Reinke inspects and repairs each of the 500 boats and paddle boards owned by Madison Boats, and plans water-focused, community-based and private events for the upcoming season.
Most of the events scheduled for summer 2020 — from the Full Moon Paddle with floating fire pits on the lake to Burgers on the Bay where Reinke cooks burgers in a canoe — had to be canceled or postponed. But Reinke remains optimistic.
“We’ll shift, we’ll adjust, we’ll make changes and it’ll be great,” he said.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.