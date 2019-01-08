Catalent Biologics Madison, a biotechnology company on the Far West Side, plans to add more than 100 employees as it expands operations for the second time in just over two years.
Parent company Catalent — a publicly traded pharmaceutical, consumer health and beauty product manufacturer based in Somerset, New Jersey — said Monday it is making a three-year, $200 million investment in its Biologics business in Madison and in Bloomington, Indiana.
The Madison project will more than double Catalent’s biomanufacturing capacity at 726 Heartland Trail, near Old Sauk Road, where the company develops, manufactures and analyzes pharmaceutical products made from biological sources.
Catalent moved to the site in 2013. The 100,000-square-foot building had been home to GE Healthcare Lunar, which made machines to test bone density. GE moved that operation to another location.
In late 2016, Catalent began construction of a 22,000-square-foot addition of manufacturing, office and laboratory space in a $34 million project that was expected to add 100 jobs to its staff of 145.
Now, Catalent plans to spend nearly half of its $200 million investment to grow the Madison location even more, Bernie Clark, vice president of marketing and strategy for Catalent Biologics, said Monday.
The project is expected to be completed by mid-2021.
Clark said about 60,000 square feet will be built and more than 100 positions added. Matthew Mikolajewski, Madison’s economic development director, said he expects an 80,000-square-foot addition that will result in 145 new jobs.
Catalent currently has 300 employees at the site, Clark said, and is “already hiring for dozens of open positions in Madison as we ramp up operations.”
Mikolajewski says Catalent officials held talks with the city about the prospect of financial incentives but have not requested any. He said city officials are “thrilled” that Catalent has chosen to expand here.
Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. spokeswoman Madeline Morgan would not say if the company has asked the state for incentives. She said WEDC “does not comment on pending or potential economic development opportunities.”
Catalent began building a warehouse next to its bioproduction operation, at 724 Heartland Trail, late last year. A building permit filed with the city estimated the cost at $4 million.
Catalent’s Indiana location is much larger, at 875,000 square feet and 900 employees. Its drug product filling and finishing operation will be expanded by 79,000 square feet.
Company-wide, Catalent has more than 11,000 employees at more than 30 facilities across five continents, and had $2.5 billion in revenue in fiscal 2018.