Madison-based Tribe 9 Foods adding to its brand lineup with $26.3M acquisition

Carla’s Pasta manufactures products primarily for restaurants — one of the hardest hit industries during the pandemic.

“The pandemic hit us incredibly hard — there’s no doubt about that,” said Sandro Squatrito, vice president of business development for Carla’s Pasta, in a statement. “While it hurt us to file for bankruptcy, we’re grateful that a value-driven organization such as Tribe 9 will be at the helm going forward. This means people keep their jobs and Carla’s legacy lives on.”

Tribe 9 has managed relatively well during the pandemic with ups and downs along the way and with different brands, Durst said.

Taste Republic and RP’s Pasta brands have done well as more people are purchasing products from grocery stores to cook at home instead of going out to restaurants, Durst said.

On the other hand, Yumbutter hasn’t seen that same growth as Tribe 9’s other brands, Durst said. More people are buying bulk products compared to the smaller and even individual sizes of Yumbutter products.

People are also spending less time walking down grocery aisles and may not notice Yumbutter if it wasn’t a brand they already knew. Durst said the pandemic has challenged many smaller brands in the same way.

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.