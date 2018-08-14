A Madison company that revamps the way manufacturers ship their products is the fastest growing business in the country, according to the Inc. 5000 list.
SwanLeap ranks No. 1 in the U.S. for its whopping 75,660.8 percent leap in sales from 2014 to 2017. It is the first Wisconsin company to reach the top of the heap since 1986, when ABC Supply, the huge Beloit roofing supply company founded by Ken and Diane Hendricks, led the pack.
"I can't believe it, still," said SwanLeap co-founder and CEO Brad Hollister, 40, a Lake Geneva native with a marketing degree from UW-La Crosse who lives in Stoughton with his wife and three children.
"I knew our numbers would be good but when you look at other companies ... it's hard to imagine a company starting in a basement to be in the same breath as some of those companies," Hollister said.
Founded in 2013, SwanLeap -- whose investors include former Wisconsin governor Tommy Thompson -- helps determine the fastest, most economical way, in real time, for manufacturers to get their products to retailers, by analyzing a host of factors such as which trucks are available, how big the order is, fuel costs, traffic and weather conditions.
"We utilize artificial intelligence (AI) to make the best business decisions based on the market conditions at that time," Hollister said. "The result is a 27 percent reduction in shipping costs."
It's a story that could be considered even more remarkable because it grew out of the failure of Hollister's previous company, Freight Access.
The idea of Freight Access was to match up empty trucks with manufacturers seeking shippers. Hollister, who had sold trucking services and handled shipping logistics, figured he could help both factories and transportation companies become more efficient. Manufacturers could type in their needs and get bids from trucking companies. But they didn't want to spend the time on the process, Hollister said.
"What we realized is that that is so far from the way things are dealt with" because of long-term contracts ... and habit. "They just know they always call (a particular) company when they have a shipment," Hollister said.
It was 2012, and the business was a bust. "I had sunk my life savings and two years of my life into this to realize that no one wants it," said Hollister. "I have no money, no job, and kids."
So he tweaked the business concept. "We figured out a way to automate (the process)," Hollister said.
Rogan's Shoes was his first customer for the new system. The Racine company needed technology that could handle orders and balance inventory among its more than three dozen stores and warehouses around the Midwest.
"We would use AI to determine the delivery mode. A worker at the store would get a pop-up message. We automatically controlled the pick-up and we sent tracking (information) to the customer," Hollister said.
SwanLeap -- whose name was changed in May from ClearView Audit -- had $113,000 in revenue in 2013 and $125,000 in 2014, Hollister said. Then sales leaped. In 2017, the company, at 6325 Odana Road, recorded nearly $100 million in revenue, he said.
"We think we could be (at) $400 million this year. We're expanding into new markets, doing a lot of business internationally now. And we are able to have partners that can go in and install our software for us," Hollister said.
"The global transportation industry has much bigger potential," he said.
SwanLeap now has more than 50 employees in Madison and 25 at offices in Mexico and Philippines. Hollister said employment could triple in a year.
Last year, the company ranked 55th fastest growing on the Inc. 5000.
SwanLeap is one of 41 Wisconsin companies on the 2018 Inc. 5000 list, compared with 54 last year. Eleven are in the Madison area:
- 1 - SwanLeap, Madison, product shipping logistics
- 484 - EyeKor, Madison, imaging and analysis of clinical studies of potential treatments for eye diseases
- 655 - Farwell, Madison, advisory firm to help companies implement change
- 901 - Evoke Brand Strategies, Madison, social media management
- 2059 - Bluetree Network, Madison, consultant firm for clients of Epic Systems Corp. electronic health records systems
- 2519 - Continental Mapping Consultants, Sun Prairie, mapping and surveying services
- 3323 - Chandra Technologies, Madison, information technology system integration and consultation
- 3659 - Information Technology Professionals, Madison, IT service and strategy
- 4571 - Synergy Consortium Services, Verona, IT staffing and services
- 4618 - Sunseed Research, Madison, business consultant
- 4894 - Midwest Prototyping, Blue Mounds, rapid prototyping
The Inc. 5000 list is compiled based on statistics reported by companies that choose to participate, showing their three-year revenue gain.