Madison-based startup DataChat secures $4 million in private investments

Madison-based startup DataChat raised $4 million in an early-stage investment round led by Silicon Valley venture capital firms.

DataChat, which was founded by researchers and engineers at UW-Madison, aims to help businesses analyze data in an easier and more comprehensive way by using artificial intelligence, co-founder and CEO Jignesh Patel said.

“We have our initial version of a platform. We have initial customers,” Patel said. “We now want to go and take the product to the next level.”

With the $4 million in funding from venture capital firms WRVI Capital and Nepenthe Capital and individuals from Google and Palo Alto Networks, DataChat will hire more engineers and build a larger client base, Patel said.

DataChat helps users understand the insights that can be drawn out from data sets through an interactive platform, rather than just looking at a spreadsheet or relying on data dashboards that can only display certain data points.

DataChat lets users ask further questions about data, and the artificial intelligence can then look deeper and find more patterns or differences quickly without needing to develop a new program to identify those needs.