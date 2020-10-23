Madison-based startup DataChat secures $4 million in private investments

Madison-based startup DataChat raised $4 million in an early-stage investment round led by Silicon Valley venture capital firms.
DataChat, which was founded by researchers and engineers at UW-Madison, aims to help businesses analyze data in an easier and more comprehensive way by using artificial intelligence, co-founder and CEO Jignesh Patel said.
“We have our initial version of a platform. We have initial customers,” Patel said. “We now want to go and take the product to the next level.”
With the $4 million in funding from venture capital firms WRVI Capital and Nepenthe Capital and individuals from Google and Palo Alto Networks, DataChat will hire more engineers and build a larger client base, Patel said.
DataChat helps users understand the insights that can be drawn out from data sets through an interactive platform, rather than just looking at a spreadsheet or relying on data dashboards that can only display certain data points.
DataChat lets users ask further questions about data, and the artificial intelligence can then look deeper and find more patterns or differences quickly without needing to develop a new program to identify those needs.
“Data analytics has been stuck in decades-old technologies that are people- and process-heavy,” said Christopher Ré, a Stanford University professor and adviser to DataChat, adding that DataChat’s technology allows more users to access insights into data analytics.
“The machine does what it does best,” Patel said. “It looks at the data and very quickly finds interesting patterns and presents that to the user in a consumable way so that they can then figure out the next step.”
Any industry collecting data can use DataChat, Patel said, from marketing firms seeking to create the best advertisements to manufacturers looking to predict faulty products.
These early-stage investments aren't the first signal of DataChat's potential. The company has also been awarded a total of about $975,000 through the federal Small Business Innovation Research program as well as matching grants from Wisconsin's SBIR Advance program.
DataChat also won the information technology category of the 2018 Wisconsin Governor's Business Plan Contest and was a finalist in the Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce's 2018 Pressure Chamber pitch competition.
Starting Up: Big ideas from the region's newest companies
Starting Up features new area companies trying to bring their big ideas to the world.
Starting Up: Otologic Technologies wants to use recordings during ear exams to enhance images inside the ear and compare them to a database of known ear abnormalities to make the diagnostic process more accurate.
Starting Up: Madison-based SciArt Software in 2018 began licensing software with technology developed at UW-Madison that better helps engineers design lightweight but durable parts for machines.
Starting Up: Launched during pandemic, Madison's AirDeck helps create on-demand business presentations
"You watch Netflix on demand, use Spotify on demand, right?" AirDeck's founder said. "But yet people want you to show up to live webinars and demonstrations, and that's not the world we live in anymore."
Starting Up: Verona-based athletic-wear startup WodBottom wants women to look and feel their strongest
With fun, colorful patterns and tongue-in-cheek inspirational messaging, Verona-based athletic-wear startup WodBottom makes clothing for women…
The online platform helps businesses test out products, advertisements or programs online to get feedback from consumers — research that had largely been done with in-person interviews or focus groups.
Starting Up: Kilter Rewards is looking to get more users onto its platform where friends, family and colleagues can track and compare their fitness activities in earn rewards for themselves as well as their favorite charities.
GrocerKey develops software that lets shoppers select items from home on an app or computer which are then packaged for pickup or delivery.
The core use of Holos' technology isn't that different whether its used by a grade schooler or an airman.
Faux leather, latex paints, adhesives, no-chip nail polish — all of these and more are made with a key ingredient that’s made from petroleum a…
Goods Unite Us, founded in Madison in 2017, allows consumers to search through thousands of brands and see about how much money those brands funnel into politics.
Steady Shot is just a small piece of clear plastic, but when attached to an insulin injection pen, inventor Shawn Michels says it can make inj…
Students at two northern Illinois high schools will be the first to test an app developed by a Beloit-based company aimed at helping users track volunteer hours and even encourage users to volunteer more.
Starting Up: Opioid crisis leads Plumb Pharmaceuticals founders to create better addiction treatment
Plumb is now looking at federal Food and Drug Administration approval for a drug delivery method that will help humans battling opioid addiction.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.