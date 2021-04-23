Madison-based startup Cultured Decadence looking to make lobster in a lab

Fresh shellfish is hard to come by in Wisconsin and the Midwest in general, but Madison-based Cultured Decadence hopes to bring lobster and other seafood to more plates in a nontraditional way.

Cultured Decadence, founded early last year, is developing lab-grown lobster meat from its office at Forward Biolabs in University Research Park. The plan is to make lobster and other shellfish meat to eventually sell.

Lab-grown meat — called cell-culture meat by experts — is developed by feeding meat cells certain products that they need to reproduce, growing just the meat rather than an entire animal.

“You’re really only consuming the meat portion of (lobsters) that only represents about 30% or so of the animal,” co-founder and CEO John Pattison said. “We want to just make the portion that is high value.”

While Wisconsin may not be the first state that comes to mind for a seafood-based business, Madison made sense for Cultured Decadence’s headquarters, said Pattison, who is a graduate of UW-Milwaukee.

Cultured Decadence can recruit from UW-Madison and network with other food-industry companies in the area, Pattison said, and if the product becomes commercially available, Wisconsin’s central location would make distribution easier.