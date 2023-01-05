Madison-based social media app lets transgender people celebrate their identity

Felix Vandermeersch, of Madison, is a transgender man whose journey into discovering his identity involves loss of relationships and dysphoria, he said, but also finding comradery in a mobile application made by a local startup – at a time trans prejudice is at an all-time high in the U.S.
TRACE, the first app of its kind, has so far garnered 8,000 plus users since its July launch. It contains features that help people like Vandermeersch not only document the changes their bodies and minds undergo as they transition, but safely connect with kindred spirits – people whose gender doesn't align with the sex they were assigned at birth, as well as allies to the trans community, said TRACE co-founder and chief technology officer Taylor Greene, a trans man living in the city himself.
"We are in over 90 countries," he said.
The app is akin to any modern social media app in which users can create profiles and post visuals on a timeline. It also includes reminders for when to take hormones, if applicable, and allows users to celebrate personal transition milestones.
For Vandermeersch, one milestone was observing how his voice changed and deepened overtime. He said the using the app is similar to using Instagram.
People can also privately message one another, and discuss specific trans topics, explained Greene, a former Epic employee and UW-Madison graduate who writes the code for the app from his home. Greene himself confirmed he was trans on a two-week trip to Italy, he said, where at the advice of a close friend he pretended to be a man to see how it felt.
TRACE has but two other employees, including CEO and co-founder Aydian Dowling, who has been a trans activist and social media influencer for 12 years, according to the app's website. Dowling has 400,000 followers across social media sites and apps, and has appeared on national television, the website states.
"The other co-founders had actually been working on this idea for two years," Greene said. "I stumbled across (TRACE) through social media. They put out a call for developers and I reached out to (Dowling) to get involved. They had done all the idea making and didn't have anyone that could build the product yet."
Only trans people and allies are allowed on the app, whose parent company was a finalist in the 2022 Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce's Pressure Chamber contest, which typically has five emerging companies pitch to a panel of investors in front of a live audience. The winning company receives a "golden suitcase," which is representative of how the winning company gets to meet with top Silicon Valley businesses the following autumn.
"You won't get sexualized," Vandermeersch said of his TRACE experience thus far, adding that the CEO recruited him to use the app. "No one will come with a hate comment. It's a lot more friendly than (traditional social media) and everyone is one the same path. We all know its a safe space."
Greene said TRACE is currently working to secure $500,000 in funding to expand the app's features and grow the company. He envisions TRACE as the future "one stop shop" for trans people recording their journey.
"We have big visions of having groups for moms of trans kids," he said of specific future app amenities.
A discovery of self
Vandermeersch originally grew up in Thailand where there was little to no representation of the trans community, he said.
He would later find himself instinctually buying binders to flatten his feminine chest, as well as feeling "wrong" when he entered the women's restroom. Vandermeersch felt like an outcast until 2017, when he witnessed one of his favorite singers come out as trans amid studying theatre at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay.
That led Vandermeersch down a rabbit hole of research, as well as to the college's Pride Center. The more he was introduced to and explored trans terminologies, the more it made "total sense" that he was a trans man, he said.
"I came out in 2018," Vandermeersch said, adding that he first told his mother, who he recalls said said "I knew that."
But Vandermeersch no longer speaks with his father and sister because of his trans identity. When Vandermeersch enlisted his father to help him with the process of legally changing his name, he encountered a refusal. No one should know that "my daughter wants to be a son," his father had opined.
"My sister was a little worse," Vandermeersch said. "She had blatantly told me she would not use my pronouns until I look and sound like a man. If she were to address me, she would call me her sibling, but not her brother."
Now, Vandermeersch is entering third year of testosterone hormone therapy, and has had "top surgery" or breast removal. He proudly works as a pilot, he said, and has happily been with his partner, a woman, since 2019.
In addition to having his TRACE profile, which he has used since before the apps launch, Vandermeersch makes "silly" Tik Tok videos to combat what he calls hormone "injection anxiety" and discuss trans topics. His Tik Tok profile has so far amassed 31,000 followers.
"I feel like I am now living how I am supposed to," he said, adding that no more procedures are planned to further his gender transition. "I don't have a second thought about it."
He called his previous feelings of isolation, as well as the loss of personal relationships a "sad truth" for the greater trans community.
"I was lucky enough to have people around who would help me out and were accepting," he said.
Trans prejudice goes 'mainstream'
TRACE comes as a December Vice report coined 2022 as the year that "trans hate went mainstream."
"Hate targeting LGBTQ people, especially trans people and drag queens, has reverberated across the country" in the form of "anti-trans rhetoric" and legislation, and even bomb threats on drag show venues, the report states.
On an individual level, prejudice towards the trans community takes the shape of what Vandermeersch experienced – lost relationships and a sense of unease. Other trans people endure violence because of their identity, or fall prey to mental health complications like suicide if they feel they can't express themselves, various studies show.
A National Public Radio poll from last summer showed just how sharply Americans are divided on trending trans rights issues.
The poll indicated that nearly 63% of respondents were opposed to allowing transgender women and girls to compete on sports teams that align with their gender identity, and that 55% of Republicans (14% of Democrats) are against laws that support gender-affirming medical care for trans minors.
Medical experts in a recent Wisconsin State Journal special report expressed equally mixed opinions about whether minors should be able to get hormone therapy and surgeries to affirm their trans identity.
"When I started hormones, it felt like coming home, as cheesy as that is," Greene said of his own trans journey, adding that he "watched his dysphoria melt away." "Everything about my life became more stable and calm."
