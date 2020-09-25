Madison-based SciArt's software helps engineers design parts for aerospace and automotive

Cars, trucks and airplanes need to be as light as possible to run as efficiently as possible, which means their parts need to be lightweight too. Those parts also need to be sturdy and reliable. A Madison-based startup is making the process of designing those parts easier and quicker.

Madison-based SciArt Software in 2018 began licensing software with technology developed at UW-Madison that better helps engineers design lightweight but durable machine parts.

SciArt is focusing its programs — the standalone ParetoWin and the SolidWorks add-on ParetoWorks — on design engineers in the automotive and aerospace industries, but it is also being used by other industries to design parts.

"We're trying to make sure that parts that are being designed are the lightest weight possible for things like the automotive industry or the aerospace industry, where weight is very critical to whatever they're designing," CEO Anjoo Rai-Marchant said.

Companies use SciArt's software for early-stage design concepts, regardless of the final manufacturing method, which can include 3D printing.