Madison-based SciArt's software helps engineers design parts for aerospace and automotive

Cars, trucks and airplanes need to be as light as possible to run as efficiently as possible, which means their parts need to be lightweight too. Those parts also need to be sturdy and reliable. A Madison-based startup is making the process of designing those parts easier and quicker.
Madison-based SciArt Software in 2018 began licensing software with technology developed at UW-Madison that better helps engineers design lightweight but durable machine parts.
SciArt is focusing its programs — the standalone ParetoWin and the SolidWorks add-on ParetoWorks — on design engineers in the automotive and aerospace industries, but it is also being used by other industries to design parts.
"We're trying to make sure that parts that are being designed are the lightest weight possible for things like the automotive industry or the aerospace industry, where weight is very critical to whatever they're designing," CEO Anjoo Rai-Marchant said.
Companies use SciArt's software for early-stage design concepts, regardless of the final manufacturing method, which can include 3D printing.
Computer-aided design, or CAD, is far from new. Designers have used CAD software to develop parts for decades, but Yadav said SciArt's software is the best and fastest solution for developing parts in the lightest way possible while still meeting necessary engineering constraints.
Using SciArt's software makes the process easier and faster and results in a higher-quality part, Rai-Marchant said.
Launching the business
The software was developed in the lab of UW-Madison professor Krishnan Suresh, who would co-found the company with Praveen Yadav, a doctoral student at the time.
Instead of searching for a job to research the same kind of technology when he graduated, Yadav signed on to launch the company.
"It seemed like a good opportunity to venture into entrepreneurship and see if there's a market for the technology that we developed," Yadav said. "We saw a gap in the solutions, we built the technology at university, and then we started up a business to commercialize the technology."
High-profile organizations have seen some promise in SciArt. The company was awarded about $223,000 from the National Science Foundation through the federal Small Business Innovation Research program. It also received $75K in matching funds from Wisconsin's SBIR Advance program.
In 2019, the company joined the first cohort of Techstar's Starburst Space Accelerator, which led to a contract with Mitre, a nonprofit that manages federally funded research and development centers in the U.S.
Wisconsin Inno also named SciArt one of its 20 startups to watch in 2020, and the company recently signed a contract with NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, Rai-Marchant said.
Other companies have designed similar programs, called generative design or topology optimization, but Rai-Marchant said those programs have major drawbacks that SciArt has fixed, such as the potential for other programs' designs to result in multiple pieces rather than one solid part.
"When you take sophisticated (design engineers) and they see what we provide, they're very excited about the innovation that we brought to market," Rai-Marchant said.
