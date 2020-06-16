Madison-based Redox helps COVID-19 testing company file results

Madison-based Redox, a health technology company launched in 2014 by three former Epic Systems Corp. employees, is working with a COVID-19 testing company to send patient test results to public health departments.

Redox and Los Angeles-based Curative, which makes an oral fluid-based COVID-19 test, have launched projects in 24 states, not including Wisconsin. The projects are now live in three states: Delaware, Illinois and Texas. The companies formalized their partnership in May.

After patient specimens are collected and analyzed, Curative sends results to Redox, said Niko Skievaski, co-founder and president of Redox. "Redox transforms the data into the right format to give to the public health agency, because every public health agency requires a different way to send that data," Skievaski said.

That helps with reporting, contact tracing and informing policies as economies reopen, the company said.

Curative's oral test makes up about 7% of COVID-19 testing nationwide, a spokesman said. Curative, which has labs in California and Washington, D.C., was founded in January to develop tests for sepsis and switched to COVID-19 in March.