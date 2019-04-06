Nordic (copy)

Nordic, 740 Regent St., a consultant firm for clients of Verona-based electronic health records giant Epic Systems Corp., will get a new CEO, Jim Costanzo, starting July 1.

A prominent Madison health-tech company is getting a new chief executive.

Nordic has hired Jim Costanzo, who has served as global health leader and Americas health advisory leader for the Ernst & Young professional services firm.

Costanzo is scheduled to start as Nordic's CEO on July 1. He will succeed Bruce Cerullo, who took over as chairman and CEO in late 2015. Cerullo will continue as Nordic's active chairman of the board.

Nordic is a consultant firm that helps companies with their electronic health records installations by Epic Systems Corp., of Verona. Nordic has 1,000 employees, including 275 in Madison, and reported $216 million in revenue for 2018.

Judy Newman is a business reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

