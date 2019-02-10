Nordic, a Madison company that specializes in helping clients with their Epic Systems Corp. electronic health records installations, has purchased Healthtech Consultants, of Toronto, Ontario.
The acquisition was finalized on Jan. 31. Terms of the deal between the two privately owned companies have not been disclosed.
Healthtech, founded in 1983, will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of Nordic Consulting Group — also the parent company of Nordic.
Healthtech consultants have expertise in the software developed by competitors of Verona-based Epic, such as Cerner and Allscripts. Healthtech also provides other types of healthcare-related business services, Nordic vice president of marketing John Pollard said.
“It’s a great match of our complementary services,” he said.
Pollard said the acquisition will give Nordic a chance to grow its territory and its offerings.
“We’re looking at adding more of those management consulting-type services,” Pollard said. Nordic’s specialty is still serving Epic clients, “but we are definitely looking at helping people with their other operations because that plays a huge role in providing better care at a lower cost.”
This is Nordic’s second acquisition. A year ago, the company bought a division of the Claro Group, a business consultant firm with offices in cities that include Chicago and Austin, Texas.
Founded in 2010, Nordic now has more than 1,000 employees, with about 275 of them in the Madison area. The company’s estimated 2018 revenue is $216 million.