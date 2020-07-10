Madison-based Healthfinch acquired in $40 million deal

Madison-based health information technology company Healthfinch will be bought by Salt Lake City-based Health Catalyst in a deal worth $40 million.

Founded in 2011, Healthfinch develops software to integrate data-based insights and analytics into electronic medical record workflows. The program is designed to take over some time-consuming tasks for health care professionals, opening up more time with patients.

“We started Healthfinch 10 years ago with a mission to build tools on EMR (electronic medical record) platforms that would simultaneously make life easier for doctors and better for patients," co-founder and chief medical officer Lyle Berkowitz said. "I’m proud to say we have fulfilled that vision as our products currently save immense amounts of physician time monthly, while also improving patient quality via closing gaps in care, minimizing refill errors and speeding up prescription refill turn-around time."

The agreement with Health Catalyst, which is expected to close before Sept. 30, will be paid in cash and stock, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.