Madison-based GrocerKey sold to Connecticut firm

Jeremy Neren, who co-founded GrocerKey in 2014, will remain with the company and serve as senior vice president of ecommerce strategy. In 2017, GrocerKey reported revenues of $2 million and saw revenues rise to $7 million in 2019. The company has 55 employees at its corporate office and another 350 around the country.

Neren said he "was impressed" by the scale and sophistication of Point Pickup’s technology and services and the company's ability to focus on its retailers.

“Being able to provide brands with complete control over their eCommerce services from point of sale to delivering to customers’ homes is a game-changer," Neren said in a statement. "I’m excited to join the Point Pickup team along with our GrocerKey family and am eager to move forward with the integration of our technologies and companies.”

By integrating GrocerKey’s technology, Point Pickup says it can now provide an "end-to-end solution" that extends from pick and pack to last-mile delivery via its eCommerce platforms that includes its proprietary Precision Matching Technology. The system matches the right delivery to the right driver and vehicle helping to lead to more consistent and higher quality experience for customers, the company says. The same technology is also used to locate the right workers to extend the services to both shopping and delivery.