Madison-based GoDx developing rapid test for COVID-19

A Madison-based diagnostics company wants to make testing for the COVID-19 coronavirus easier and quicker for patients and health care providers.

GoDx has been developing paper-based tests for pathogens that cause gastrointestinal diseases, such as salmonella and norovirus. While those tests are currently undergoing clinical trials, GoDX is now working on a similar test for the new coronavirus that causes the respiratory disease COVID-19.

The test GoDx is developing, CEO Chang Hee Kim said, wouldn't require a lab, instead offering results at the point of care in about 30 minutes.

"We pivoted quickly to try to detect the COVID because we knew we could detect the DNA and RNA (genetic material) of bacteria and viruses rapidly using pregnancy test-like paper strips," Kim said.

The National Institute of Health's National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences awarded GoDx with a supplement of $200,000 to help the company develop this test. That's in addition to $2.7 million in Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) funding awarded for the gastrointestinal disease tests.