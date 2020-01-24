3 Madison-based firms among 2 dozen Wisconsin companies earning perfect LGBT best practices scores

National LGBTQ advocacy group the Human Rights Campaign Foundation awarded 24 members of the Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce perfect scores on its annual Corporate Equality Index, marking them as the best places to work for LGBTQ Equality.

Madison-based Alliant Energy, American Family Insurance and CUNA Mutual Group were among those earning perfect scores for:

prohibiting discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

offering the same benefits to same-sex married couples and domestic partners as different-sex couples.

offering equal benefits for transgender employees without exclusion for transition-related medical care.

using LGBTQ internal training and education best practices.

having an employee group or diversity council.

having three outreach or engagement efforts to the broader LGBTQ community.

having nondiscrimination guidelines and standards for contractors, suppliers and philanthropic giving.

"We know firsthand that these businesses have a deep commitment to equality in the workplace and are actively helping build a more inclusive business community in Wisconsin and nationally," chamber president and CEO Jason Rae said of the 24 companies.

This year, 686 major businesses earned perfect scores in the report.