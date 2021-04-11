Madison-based Exact Sciences broadens scope in cancer diagnostics

“It’s showing that the company is technology agnostic,” Weinstein said. “They’re willing to use really anything that’s available to get to the answers that bring them into those markets.”

Exact Sciences’ approach is based on how to best help patients by advancing cancer diagnostics and treatment, Conroy said, whether that’s taking on a new project within the company or acquiring another company that has already done work that could benefit the goals.

“Our core will be developing new tests within Exact Sciences,” Conroy said. “We will always look at how we can bring other innovative companies into the Exact Sciences family.”

A multi-player

Development of a multicancer screening test done through a blood draw is a top priority for Exact Sciences, Conroy said. He said it would be “probably the most powerful diagnostic ever developed.”

An early study of the test, which Conroy described last fall, found that it could identify 83-87% of cases that had esophageal, liver, lung, ovarian, pancreatic or stomach cancers with a false positive rate of about 5%.

Exact Sciences, in partnership with Mayo Clinic, has been researching biomarkers for various cancers in blood for about eight years.