Madison-based Century 21 Affiliated nearly doubles in size

The top-ranked franchise with Century 21 is expanding once again, this time to Southern California.

Century 21 Affiliated, founded in Madison in the early 1980s, has purchased Century 21 Award, a company with 15 offices and 734 agents throughout Southern California and which is ranked among the top five franchises among Century 21 companies around the world.

Madison's Century 21 Affiliated has held the top franchise spot for each of the last eight years and in 2021 had $2.8 billion in sales volume. The purchase of Century 21 Award further broadens the reach of Century 21 Affiliated, said CEO Dan Kruse, who joined Century 21 Affiliated when he was a junior at the University of Minnesota and became a partner in the business in 2008.

The deal was finalized in early June and rebranding of the California offices is scheduled for 2023, Kruse said. The purchase makes Century 21 Affiliated one of the largest franchises in the world in the Century 21 network.

"We’ve been on a very strong initiative for growth during the last 10 years and I just think that in today's world of real estate you need size and scale," said Kruse. "We had been looking for other growth opportunities and we got connected through a third party friend. When we started thinking about what the next steps look like this company got recommended."

With the merger, CENTURY 21 Affiliated will now have offices in three time zones with 1,729 agents in 75 offices in California, Wisconsin, northern Illinois, Michigan and Minnesota. Founded by brothers Philip and David Romero, who purchased their first office about 20 years ago near their childhood home in Anaheim, California, Century 21 Award now covers Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and San Diego counties.

“This is a rapidly evolving industry, and we are always looking for ways to continue to put our agents first,” said David Romero, Award's CEO. “This strategic partnership allows us to better serve our agents and their clients without compromising our core values. I truly believe this is the right move for both companies."

Century 21 Affiliated has 40 employees at its corporate offices just off Rimrock Road near the Beltline and another 150 people who serve a managers and administrators across the Midwest.

Century 21's world headquarters is based in New Jersey and was founded in 1971. Today, it has over 14,250 independently owned and operated franchise brokers across 86 countries and territories, according to its website.