Madison-based Aprilaire hiring 70 employees
Knuteson at Aprilaire

Johnathan Knuteson assembles residential dampers in the production area of Aprilaire in Poynette.

 NOAH VERNAU/Daily Register

Aprilaire will hire 70 employees for its Madison and Poynette offices, the Madison-based company announced.

Business for Aprilaire, which manufactures appliances to manage air quality, humidity and temperature for homes, is growing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the company said in its announcement.

"Not surprisingly, people are more interested than ever in healthy air, especially in their homes," the company said in a statement. 

Open positions, which can be found at aprilaire.com/careers, include customer service representatives, technical support specialists, assemblers, maintenance technicians and more. 

Because of the uptick in sales, Aprilaire is ramping up production to three shifts, seven days a week, the company said.

