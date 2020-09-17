Madison-based Aprilaire hiring 70 employees

Johnathan Knuteson assembles residential dampers in the production area of Aprilaire in Poynette.
Aprilaire will hire 70 employees for its Madison and Poynette offices, the Madison-based company announced.
Business for Aprilaire, which manufactures appliances to manage air quality, humidity and temperature for homes, is growing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the company said in its announcement.
"Not surprisingly, people are more interested than ever in healthy air, especially in their homes," the company said in a statement.
Open positions, which can be found at
aprilaire.com/careers, include customer service representatives, technical support specialists, assemblers, maintenance technicians and more.
Because of the uptick in sales, Aprilaire is ramping up production to three shifts, seven days a week, the company said.
COVID-19 bike repair
Andy Quandt, owner of the BikeMobile, travels southern Wisconsin fixing and maintaining bicycles and has seen his business more than double when compared to last spring. Customers can place and pay for their orders through his website and are not required to interact in person with Quandt, who is based out of Lake Mills but on this day was in Madison where he does the bulk of his business.
COVID-19 bike repair
Andy Quandt, owner of the BikeMobile, left, talks with customer Caitlin Frederick, who is working from home, after Quandt tuned up her bicycle last week.
COVID-19 bike repair
Andy Quandt, with The BikeMobile, test rides customer Caitlin Frederick's bicycle after tuning it up in his van outside Frederick's home in Madison, Wis., Tuesday, April 28, 2020. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
COVID-19 bike repair
The sprinter van owned by Andy Quandt houses his BikeMobile, a mobile bicycle repair and maintenance business based in Lake Mills that does much of its business in Dane County. The van is stocked with parts for about 90% of the jobs requested, Quandt said.
COVID-19 bike repair
Andy Quandt, with The BikeMobile, carries customer Caitlin Frederick's bicycle out of his van to put air in the tires after a tune-up outside Frederick's home in Madison, Wis., Tuesday, April 28, 2020. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
COVID-19 greenhouse
Jacqueline Mullvain, of Middleton, picks up an order of herb plants and seed packets outside K&A Greenhouse, located on Mineral Point Road west of Madison. K&A has built new greenhouses, bathrooms and a larger parking lot but is trying to navigate their spring season, which can account for 40% of their annual sales, amid the coronavirus.
COVID-19 greenhouse
Robin Kramer, of Madison, picks up her plant order located on a rack at K&A Greenhouse in Verona, Wis., Thursday, April 30, 2020. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
COVID-19 greenhouse
Customer Barb Roeber of Madison picks up an order of pansies in the parking lot at K&A Greenhouse on Mineral Point Road west of Madison. This is the company's busiest time of the year but it's unclear what the impact of the coronavirus will be on the business.
COVID-19 greenhouse
Chris Hendrickson, owner of K&A Greenhouse, hauls an order of soil near the pick-up area for a customer outside the greenhouse in Verona, Wis., Thursday, April 30, 2020. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
COVID-19 greenhouse
Dana Fuhrman, employee at K&A Greenhouse, carries flowers out of the greenhouse for a customer to pick up outside the structure, in Verona, Wis., Thursday, April 30, 2020. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
COVID-19 greenhouse
Julie Krause, left, and Dinean Thelen, employees at K&A Greenhouse, have more room to organize plants inside one of the company's new greenhouses.
COVID-19 greenhouse
Customer Barb Roeber, of Madison, talks with employees at K&A Greenhouse as she picks up an order of pansies in the parking lot at the greenhouse in Verona, Wis., Thursday, April 30, 2020. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
COVID-19 signs
Christian Mork, owner of Signs by Tomorrow, works on a sign order for Capital Volleyball Academy, at his shop on Madison's East Side.
COVID-19 signs
Sabrina Jahr, an employee at Signs by Tomorrow, adds wire stakes to a yard sign order for UW-Whitewater. Yard signs and banner orders have been on the rise for the Madison company and helping it stay afloat as other types of orders have decreased amid the coronavirus pandemic.
COVID-19 signs
Brianna Wagner, an employee at Signs by Tomorrow, prepares an image to be printed to make signs for a customer, at the shop in Madison, Wis., Wednesday, April 29, 2020. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
COVID-19 signs
Orders for yard signs and banners have increased at Signs by Tomorrow in Madison as restaurants, retailers and those with graduating seniors look for alternative ways to promote their business or student.
