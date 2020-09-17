Madison-based Aprilaire hiring 70 employees

Aprilaire will hire 70 employees for its Madison and Poynette offices, the Madison-based company announced.

Business for Aprilaire, which manufactures appliances to manage air quality, humidity and temperature for homes, is growing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the company said in its announcement.

"Not surprisingly, people are more interested than ever in healthy air, especially in their homes," the company said in a statement.

Open positions, which can be found at aprilaire.com/careers, include customer service representatives, technical support specialists, assemblers, maintenance technicians and more.

Because of the uptick in sales, Aprilaire is ramping up production to three shifts, seven days a week, the company said.

