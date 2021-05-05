Madison area wedding venues begin to reopen with relaxed restrictions, but the pandemic has taken a toll

As wedding season returns, many local event venues that shut down due to COVID-19 last year face continued uncertainty about their future with some owners saying they haven’t been able to access federal funding that has kept other businesses afloat.

Last week Dane County raised capacity limits on indoor events starting Wednesday. And while that has reopened the door for many wedding venues just in time for summer, some local venue owners say the damage has been done. Like many industries that thrive on in-person interactions, the recovery is expected to take time.

“The pandemic has certainly had an extremely devastating impact on our local industry,” said Sarah Davidson, vice president of the Capital Area Chapter of the National Association for Catering and Events, which represents about 40 businesses in the greater Madison area. “We are the world of mass gatherings.”

Ben Martinelli, who opened The Eloise near Mount Horeb with his wife, Stacey, last August, said the pandemic has had “an enormous impact” on his business.

“It pretty much shut down our business and we ended up losing 90% to 100% of the revenue that we had planned,” Martinelli said. “If we have to reschedule or cancel any more events, especially in the next handful of months here, it would be pretty devastating.”