Madison-area health and biotech companies fighting COVID-19 for more than a year

Catalent has kept in regular contact with suppliers and customers to manage supply chain problems and prevent a shortage of its life-saving products, Brearly said.

“The patients who receive the vaccine or treatment manufactured at one of our facilities could be a family member or even ourselves, and that knowledge is something we carry with us every day,” Brearly said.

Patterson said Promega, customers and suppliers around the world have learned from the initial rush to address the pandemic and are now working more effectively despite the continued high demand for products.

“Customers, suppliers, all of us around the globe learned from the initial emergency of more than a year ago,” Patterson said. “Demand is still high, but it can be met much more effectively at this point.”

Lasting impact

Some of the companies also see what could be positive changes for them on the horizon.

Epic, which develops and manages electronic health records and other health care software, saw a marked increase in telehealth visits this year.