Madison-area fitness equipment manufacturers responding to surge in sales amid stay-at-home orders

Decked out in rubber gloves and face masks, about 10 people gathered last week in a conference room in the headquarters of Saris.

They were there for orientation.

In the midst of the biggest economic slowdown in generations, they’ve been hired to help meet a surge in demand for in-home fitness gear and bike accessories from the Fitchburg-based company.

With people around the world confined to their homes for more than a month in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, fitness equipment is in high demand, though not all companies are able to respond. Adobe’s Digital Economy Index showed March orders for things like weights, stationary bikes and treadmills were up 55%.

A recent survey commissioned by Trek Bicycle found more than one in five Americans who own a bike have been riding more during the pandemic — for basic transportation, exercise or just a diversion during a stressful time.

The study found that more than half plan to continue riding more when the pandemic is over.

“We know people like riding their bikes,” Saris co-founder and CEO Chris Fortune said. “That’s one thing we do know.”