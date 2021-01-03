Madison-area event venues look for a safe reopening in 2021

In some ways, the wedding industry is especially economically vulnerable because events must be planned far into the future. It’s been especially rough on newcomers to the business.

Jessica Warternweiler and Eric Welch share a passion for turning old neglected buildings into lively places, and often daydreamed about uses for a metal building with a curved roof at 828 E. Main St. on the Near East Side that had been vacant for a decade.

“After months of ideas and research, we knew an event venue would be the perfect use for this space,” Warternweiler said. “We have worked very, very hard in various businesses. We rolled all that savings into this place. We knew this was going to work.”

The partners bought the property in 2018, began construction and scheduling events in late 2019 with the coming season booked even before the project was completed. The Tinsmith was scheduled to open with a first wedding on June 13.

“The pandemic and subsequent Dane County restrictions have been devastating to our business,” Warternweiler said.

After years of preparation, the Martinellis pursued their own dream of a wedding venue 27 miles to the southwest at 2212 Hwy. JG. “We wanted a more modern venue but still the romantic charm of the country,” Ben Martinelli said.