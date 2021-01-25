Madison-area business leaders express optimism, caution about Biden administration

Madison-area business leaders are optimistic about an economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic under new President Joe Biden’s administration, but many are wary of quick and drastic changes to the minimum wage, environmental regulations and other policies.
Some of Biden’s priorities — such as managing the COVID-19 pandemic at the federal level, overhauling immigration policies and investing in public research and development — are goals shared by some local business organizations, such as the Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce and the Madison Region Economic Partnership (MadREP).
MadREP CEO Jason Fields, a former Democratic state representative, said he supports Biden’s proposals for a clearer, more detailed federal plan to address the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the economy. He’s hoping extreme partisanship won’t continue to hinder relief for businesses and workers in need.
“We’re hoping that we could put politics and rhetoric aside and that Congress comes together to move us forward economically and to help out a lot of people who are struggling,” Fields said.
Biden’s administration could also oversee unemployment return to the low levels that it had been at under the past two administrations, though the pandemic is still wreaking havoc on major sectors of the economy, UW-Madison economist Steven Deller said.
“Once COVID is under control, there is no reason why we can’t go back to a pre-COVID economy,” Deller said.
COVID-19 vaccine requirements not likely as Madison area businesses balance public health, liability
Biden’s administration will shift the economic approach of the executive branch, Deller said, as Biden has signaled efforts to offer targeted direct assistance to help grow small businesses, as opposed to Trump’s approach of across-the-board tax cuts and deregulation, which Deller said has benefited large corporations.
'Trust the market' on minimum wage
One area where business leaders disagree with Biden’s plans include a $15-per-hour federal minimum wage, which Biden has said would bring pay above the poverty line for people working full-time.
Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce CEO Kurt Bauer said the stark increase — more than double the current $7.25 minimum — would hinder growth and cost jobs.
Few business leaders agree that such a steep increase would be practical, though groups including MadREP and the Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce say there should be some increase.
There is no easy solution to fix the problems facing what economists call “the working poor,” the workers who have one or more jobs yet still struggle to pay bills, Deller said, because of the effect a single, nationwide policy would have on different businesses.
A $15 minimum wage would be hardest for small, rural businesses, he said, which could lead to many of them closing.
More urban communities with higher costs of living, such as Madison, already pay above minimum wage for most jobs, Bauer said, because of low unemployment rates — at least before COVID-19. With fewer workers, employers need to offer more to attract them.
“The market is working,” Bauer said. “The market is adjusting to the labor shortage. The broad answer there is to trust the market.”
Wisconsin Democrats have tried to raise the state’s minimum wage — which has remained at $7.25 an hour even as neighboring Michigan, Minnesota and Illinois have raised theirs to about $10 — but GOP legislators have opposed those plans. A proposal in Gov. Tony Evers’ 2019-21 budget would have raised the minimum wage in Wisconsin to $10.50 by 2023 and then tied it to inflation, but Republicans in the Legislature stripped that measure from the budget.
Though the Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce doesn’t have a policy on what the minimum wage should be, president Zach Brandon said the chamber does call for there to be an increase and to have that increase track with the economy or cost of living.
Minimum wage shouldn’t be the only policy being discussed to help communities thrive economically, Fields said. Policies that help people in disenfranchised communities lift themselves and their communities up need to also be part of the conversation.
“We have a lot of things we need to address outside of and in addition to that discussion,” Fields said. “There’s a lot on the table.”
Addressing climate change
Biden also has signaled he will reinstate or increase regulations on businesses relating to carbon emissions and pollution to address climate change.
WMC disagrees with the Biden administration’s policies relating to energy, such as the decision to cancel work on the Keystone XL pipeline to import oil. The pipeline would run nearly 1,200 miles from Alberta, Canada, to Nebraska and deliver hundreds of thousands of barrels of oil a day.
As one of its first actions, the Biden administration revoked the permit for the pipeline, which has been under fire from environmentalists for more than a decade.
Bauer said the cancellation signals the Biden administration could take more drastic measures promoted by environmentalists that would “squander” the good position America has relating to energy.
“We have an abundant and low-cost supply from a variety of sources,” Bauer said. “That gives the U.S. a major economic and national security advantage.”
Many businesses and organizations, including WMC, want to see more investment in new energy technology, but Bauer said the environmental push shouldn’t come at the cost of neglecting resources available now.
Immigrants and worker shortage
The Biden administration has already made some changes to immigration policy, which many Wisconsin business owners look at as an economic boon, particularly as projections show a continued worker shortage in the state.
“The idea of taking people out of the country would have a negative impact on the Wisconsin economy and other states as well,” Bauer said. “Whether its a pathway to citizenship or amnesty, that needs to be part of the conversation because without question, the Wisconsin economy needs workers.”
Those workers could include immigrants willing to work entry-level positions or immigrants with high-demand skills, such as those with backgrounds in science and technology. Immigrants who are willing to work for lower wages could help fill open jobs in manufacturing and agriculture in the state, and those who are highly skilled could bring expertise to help advance the American economy on the world stage.
Hopeful for a push toward more high-tech jobs and investment in scientific research, businesses will also need more and more highly skilled workers. Immigrants, many of whom study at American colleges, would contribute to the growth in those sectors if they are allowed to stay in the U.S. after graduating.
“We import the world’s talent to come here to learn and to attend world-class research universities like the UW, and then we tell those same workers, ‘Now that we’ve trained you, go compete against us,’” Brandon said. “We believe that’s just nonsensical.”
Hoping to meet in the middle
WMC endorsed Trump in the 2020 election, but business owners are far from a single monolith of staunch Republicans. In fact, Brandon said many business owners tend to be political centrists, and Biden’s history as a moderate Democrat willing to work across the political aisle can be a boost of confidence in this administration for those business leaders.
Wisconsin Technology Council president Tom Still said the makeup of Congress also signals potential good for the business community. The House of Representatives is controlled narrowly by Democrats 221-211, and the Senate is split 50-50 with Vice President Kamala Harris breaking ties.
Those narrow majorities, Still said, show promise that Republicans will remain involved in policy discussions and debates.
“It seems more likely that there will be an effort to move to the center and find solutions that work for all,” Still said.