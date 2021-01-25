Madison-area business leaders express optimism, caution about Biden administration

Immigrants and worker shortage

The Biden administration has already made some changes to immigration policy, which many Wisconsin business owners look at as an economic boon, particularly as projections show a continued worker shortage in the state.

“The idea of taking people out of the country would have a negative impact on the Wisconsin economy and other states as well,” Bauer said. “Whether its a pathway to citizenship or amnesty, that needs to be part of the conversation because without question, the Wisconsin economy needs workers.”

Those workers could include immigrants willing to work entry-level positions or immigrants with high-demand skills, such as those with backgrounds in science and technology. Immigrants who are willing to work for lower wages could help fill open jobs in manufacturing and agriculture in the state, and those who are highly skilled could bring expertise to help advance the American economy on the world stage.

Hopeful for a push toward more high-tech jobs and investment in scientific research, businesses will also need more and more highly skilled workers. Immigrants, many of whom study at American colleges, would contribute to the growth in those sectors if they are allowed to stay in the U.S. after graduating.