Madison-area business leaders donate $1M for Center for Black Excellence and Culture

Madison-area business executives are donating $1 million toward the planned $38 million Center for Black Excellence and Culture, which is slated to open on the city's South Side in 2023.

The contribution is the latest in a string of high-dollar donations for the Black-led and -designed project that will provide a wide range of opportunities to celebrate and learn about the Black community, hold performances, socialize and promote wellness.

In a statement announcing the donation, the center's CEO and founder, the Rev. Alex Gee, said the project organizers are "enormously appreciative" of the gift, which is being provided from the "personal resources" of the leaders of some of the area's largest companies.

"The speed and scale at which the broader community has rallied behind The Center demonstrates the monumental impact it will have in the South Side and across southern Wisconsin, and their gifts will be felt by generations to come," Gee, who is also pastor at Fountain of Life and founder and CEO of the Nehemiah Center, said in the Tuesday statement.

The former and current business leaders — part of a group dubbed Executives for Black Excellence Initiative — represented J.H. Findorff & Sons Inc., Exact Sciences Corp., Summit Credit Union, TMG Inc., Custer Financial Services, M3 Insurance, HealthX Ventures, Frank Productions and TASC. The group's goal is to raise $3 million in total from business executives.

Additionally, the center's organizers said they are applying for $6 million in federal New Markets Tax Credits to help with the project.

The 65,000-square-foot, three-level Center for Black Excellence and Culture will be built on 6 acres at 655 W. Badger Road. The building will include space dedicated for youth, students and seniors, lounges, multiple studios, co-working space, offices, and two performance spaces, along with a professional lounge for members of the Black community to use for weddings, conferences and after-work gatherings.

Organizers hope to break ground on the center near the end of the year.

