Madison airport adds second flight to DC

American Airlines will offer a nonstop flight from Madison to Washington, D.C., beginning June 1, the Dane County Regional Airport announced Thursday.
The daily flights will tentatively run through November, the airport said. Delta has been offering year-round service to the nation’s capital since 2021.
“The demand for nonstop flights to popular leisure and business travel destinations continues to increase,” Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said in a statement. “It makes sense that two of the airlines with a long history of service to (Madison) recognize the need for travelers to reach our nation’s capital from our state’s capital.”