Madison airport adds second flight to DC

The daily flights will tentatively run through November, the airport said. Delta has been offering year-round service to the nation’s capital since 2021.

“The demand for nonstop flights to popular leisure and business travel destinations continues to increase,” Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said in a statement. “It makes sense that two of the airlines with a long history of service to (Madison) recognize the need for travelers to reach our nation’s capital from our state’s capital.”