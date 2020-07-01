Lodi animal feed facility cited for exposing workers to grain dust, equipment hazards, OSHA says

The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration has cited Lodi-based Furst-McNess Corp. for allegedly exposing workers to potential grain dust explosions and other hazards at its feed mill facility.

OSHA said in a statement that it cited the company for one willful and two serious violations and it faces $148,431 in penalties.

An investigation found the Furst-McNess Corp. “failed to implement a housekeeping program to control and remove combustible dust accumulations that occur during storage of grain materials and manufacturing of animal feed,” OSHA said.

The company also was cited for allegedly failing to maintain grain-processing equipment.

“OSHA standards require that grain dust and ignition sources be controlled to protect workers from potentially catastrophic explosions,” OSHA Madison area office director Chad Greenwood said in a statement.

Furst-McNess has 15 business days from receipt of the citations and penalties to comply, request an informal conference with OSHA’s area director, or contest the findings before the independent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission.

