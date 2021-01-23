Lochner family business of hardware to change hands after 70 years

Buckets of paint, bins of bolts and spools of rope.
There are power drills, bird feeders, shovels and lawnmowers. Toasters, ladders and birthday cards. Tiny batteries for hearing aids and watches can be found, tanks of propane filled and, in the spring, flats of young tomatoes and peppers can be prolific.
There may be no single retail establishment more difficult to stock than a hardware store. But for the Lochner family, the essence of the business over the past seven decades has been centered around its people. And that has not been lost on Bob Lochner as he winds down his career and prepares to sell his four stores to another steward who has promised to retain his staff of about 100 people, some of whom have spent decades with the company.
“When you’re in a small town, you have to treat your customers right and your employees right,” Lochner said. “We always tried to sell as many things as we could to a few people. We’re kind of a general store.”
Lochner is selling his Ace Sauk Prairie Hardware store, along with Ace stores in Middleton, DeForest and at Hilldale in Madison, to Niemann Foods Inc., a family-owned company based in Quincy, Illinois. Niemann’s, founded in 1917, operates more than 100 hardware, grocery, convenience and pet supply stores in Illinois, Missouri, Iowa and Indiana. The purchase of Lochner’s stores marks Niemann’s first venture into Wisconsin and is expected to close this week.
Niemann’s has more than 3,000 employees that have ownership in the company through an employee stock option purchase plan and, after the purchase of Lochner’s four stores, will operate 16 Ace hardware stores. No changes are planned for the Wisconsin store locations, hours and employees, said Gerry Kettler, director of consumer affairs for Niemann’s.
“We are happy to be in the Wisconsin market and we hope to continue to expand,” Kettler said. “We recognized the dedication of Bob and his team to customer service and community, and we look forward to carrying on those traditions.”
The sale does not include the Cayuse Shop, a tack and saddle store, and Wilderness Fish & Game, both born out of the hardware store and located in the same Sauk City strip mall as the Ace. The Cayuse Shop is owned by Lochner’s sister, Sandy Lochner, who began selling saddles out of the hardware store in the late 1980s. The sporting goods store is owned by Lochner’s nephew, Tom Lochner, while Bob Lochner’s brother, Dennis, owns the Ace Hardware in Cottage Grove.
The sale of the four Ace stores comes in the midst of a pandemic that has meant increased sales but challenges in finding enough inventory to restock the shelves due to demand along with production and distribution disruptions, Bob Lochner said.
Some shelves are noticeably lacking, but the sale of items online has boomed. At the Hilldale store, which opened in 2003, more than 8,000 orders were placed through the internet in 2020. In 2019, there were about 200 online orders for pickup at the store.
“There’s always some good years and some tough years, but this was shocking to me,” Lochner said of the dramatic increase in online sales. “It was just phenomenal.”
When Jerry and Elaine Lochner opened a small hardware store in Sauk City’s downtown in 1951, the country was just a few years removed from World War II and television sales were beginning to boom. There were no big-box stores like Walmart, Home Depot, Menard’s and Shopko. The Sauk City store was the 136th Ace store in the country. Today there are more than 5,000 stores in 60 countries for the Oak Brook, Illinois, company that was founded in Chicago in 1924.
Lloyd Breunig will turn 80 in March and has worked at the Sauk City store for nearly 58 years. The Eagle Scout, who graduated from Sauk City High School before it merged with Prairie du Sac, became a radar repairman in the U.S. Air Force. When he returned home he joined the hardware store in 1963, four years before it moved to a new building down the street.
Breunig, who is unsure if he will continue working under the new ownership, started out at what is now Ace Sauk Prairie repairing televisions, car radios, record players and installing rooftop television antennas. More recently he’s been doing maintenance and assembling grills and patio furniture.
“I really got a lot of satisfaction out of the TVs,” Breunig said. “I knew (Bob would retire) sooner or later, but time changes everything. That’s one of my favorite sayings.”
The Lochners purchased the Middleton store on Allen Boulevard in 1986 and added on twice. The DeForest store was purchased in 1995 and replaced with a new larger store in 2002. The Hilldale store came about in 2003 after Wolff Kubly Hardware moved out of the shopping center and to a spot along University Avenue in Middleton.
In 2008, the Lochners opened a store on Cottage Grove Road to replace a Dorn Hardware store that had closed on the property, but shuttered the store in 2018 after failing to reach an agreement on the lease. The Lochners also owned from 1999 to 2001 a hardware store in downtown Mount Horeb they had purchased from a longtime owner.
Bonnie Kehl started working for the Lochners in 1970 as a checker and quickly evolved into a bookkeeper and later an office manager. However, much of her career was spent buying inventory for about a third of each store, which meant traveling to multiple shows a year. She also spent more than 20 years on the buying committee for Worldwide Distributors, a buying group for hardware stores around the country.
“We had to change (through the years) for the wants of the customers and the time,” said Kehl, 72, who recently retired. “I just loved going out and looking for product. We were more than a hardware store. Bob always said that when we go to a show to bring in stuff that was unusual and that the customer couldn’t find anywhere else.”
Bob Lochner took over the family business in 2012 after the retirement of his father, Jerry, who was born in the town of Roxbury and had spent years being active in multiple civic organizations, including Sauk Prairie Hospital, Lake Wisconsin Country Club and Farmers & Citizens Bank. Jerry, who liked to brag that he sold the first color television in Sauk County, died in 2018 at the age of 91.
In his younger years, Bob Lochner worked as a gopher for Breunig in the television service department, for his uncle Vic Lochner in the family heating repair business and filling in on delivering salt for water softeners. After college, Bob Lochner spent four years in an accounting career before returning in 1977 to the family business, where he has carried on his family’s legacy.
Lochner said he had tried in recent years to sell the business to managers, but could never find anyone to take all the stores at one time. He believes Niemann’s is well positioned to carry the business into the future as grocery and hardware stores have benefited from people staying home, cooking, doing home repair and rediscovering lost hobbies.
“They’ve been on the winning end of a very, very strange and stressful time,” Lochner said. “I’m going to have a lot more time on my hands, but there’s a tremendous amount of opportunity for new buyers to expand.”
