Lochner family business of hardware to change hands after 70 years

Niemann’s has more than 3,000 employees that have ownership in the company through an employee stock option purchase plan and, after the purchase of Lochner’s four stores, will operate 16 Ace hardware stores. No changes are planned for the Wisconsin store locations, hours and employees, said Gerry Kettler, director of consumer affairs for Niemann’s.

“We are happy to be in the Wisconsin market and we hope to continue to expand,” Kettler said. “We recognized the dedication of Bob and his team to customer service and community, and we look forward to carrying on those traditions.”

The sale does not include the Cayuse Shop, a tack and saddle store, and Wilderness Fish & Game, both born out of the hardware store and located in the same Sauk City strip mall as the Ace. The Cayuse Shop is owned by Lochner’s sister, Sandy Lochner, who began selling saddles out of the hardware store in the late 1980s. The sporting goods store is owned by Lochner’s nephew, Tom Lochner, while Bob Lochner’s brother, Dennis, owns the Ace Hardware in Cottage Grove.

The sale of the four Ace stores comes in the midst of a pandemic that has meant increased sales but challenges in finding enough inventory to restock the shelves due to demand along with production and distribution disruptions, Bob Lochner said.