Schoep's continues search for buyer, hopes business will endure

Officials handling the receivership of a financially troubled East Side Madison ice cream maker have rejected offers to separately sell off the company's assets and are continuing the search for one buyer that would maintain the business and its 144 employees.
While the future of Schoep's Ice Cream remained in doubt after a Wednesday hearing in Dane County Circuit Court, a judge did approve the sale of the Jenifer Street Market property -- which is owned by Schoep's -- to the grocery's longtime operators.
Schoep's court-appointed receiver, Michael Polsky, told Circuit Judge Frank Remington that during an auction Monday, Schoep's received bids of between $875,000 and $2.9 million for three of the four parcels the company owns, but none were what he and one of Schoep's main creditors, Johnson Bank, believed were fair prices.
Polsky also was not in favor of a $3 million bid for two of the parcels and other Schoep's assets. All of the proposed sales would have forced the company to shut down production immediately, he said.
The bids came after Schoep's thought it had a buyer last week that would have continued operating the business.
"That did not turn out to be the case," Polsky said.
Remington set the case for a status conference on Feb. 5, by which time Polsky said he will have a plan for how to proceed.
Schoep's, which has called the East Side home for more than 90 years, filed for receivership in October. The proceeding is an alternative to bankruptcy in which a court-appointed receiver protects a company's assets until a sale of the company is made.
As of Wednesday morning, Schoep's owed money to some 60 companies or other entities, but the period to file claims in the case extends for about another 30 days.
The one sale Remington did approve Wednesday was of the 7,600-sqaure-foot grocery and associated parking lot at 2038 Jenifer Street to Creative Grocery Concepts, which does business at the location as the Jenifer Street Market.
Remington noted that the $925,000 sale price is more than twice the $454,000 it was assessed at for tax purposes and exceeds what Johnson Bank had estimated the property is worth. It was made possible in part by a neighborhood fundraising campaign that raised some $64,000 for the purchase.
Polsky said the neighborhood effort was an "important consideration" in the sale, while Remington said it was important to support small businesses and called the market a "longstanding and upstanding member of the community."
Fave 5: Reporter Chris Rickert picks his most important stories from 2019
We are sharing Wisconsin State Journal staffers' favorite work from 2019. From reporter Chris Rickert: The intersection of race and public education is fascinating enough -- but even more so in a city as politically active and uniformly liberal as Madison. That's the thinking behind four of these five stories. The fifth was just a decent investigative look at how an unlicensed, untrained security guard can effectively face no consequences for shooting an unarmed bank robber in the back, killing him.
Eligibility requirements appear to preclude many at-risk students from enrolling. "Someone might have questions" about whether those kinds of requirements are legal, according to one expert in education law.
Wisconsin does not require private security guards or their employers to undergo training.
The veteran teacher said she was initially given a 10-day suspension.
"In every major modern social movement, locally and globally, asking without causing disruption has been ineffective," one supporter said. "Active disruption, in every single case, was necessary to end violence and shift towards justice."
"Sometimes people out of good intentions turn off their thinking caps," he said.