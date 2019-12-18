Schoep's continues search for buyer, hopes business will endure

Officials handling the receivership of a financially troubled East Side Madison ice cream maker have rejected offers to separately sell off the company's assets and are continuing the search for one buyer that would maintain the business and its 144 employees.

While the future of Schoep's Ice Cream remained in doubt after a Wednesday hearing in Dane County Circuit Court, a judge did approve the sale of the Jenifer Street Market property -- which is owned by Schoep's -- to the grocery's longtime operators.

Schoep's court-appointed receiver, Michael Polsky, told Circuit Judge Frank Remington that during an auction Monday, Schoep's received bids of between $875,000 and $2.9 million for three of the four parcels the company owns, but none were what he and one of Schoep's main creditors, Johnson Bank, believed were fair prices.

Polsky also was not in favor of a $3 million bid for two of the parcels and other Schoep's assets. All of the proposed sales would have forced the company to shut down production immediately, he said.

The bids came after Schoep's thought it had a buyer last week that would have continued operating the business.

"That did not turn out to be the case," Polsky said.