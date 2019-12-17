Jenifer Street Market submits winning bid for property; plans to continue at current site

The co-owner of a beloved East Side Madison grocery store said that tens of thousands of dollars raised by neighbors was enough to put the store over the top in its bid to buy its building and remain in business.
"I'm just really happy that it's resolved, and I look forward to everything in the future," said Jenifer Street Market co-owner Stephen McKenzie.
Documents filed in Dane County Circuit Court on Tuesday show the market's winning bid Monday was $925,000, or more than double the property's assessed value of $454,000.
The purchase includes the 7,600-square-foot store and approximately 15,000-square-foot parking lot and still needs the approval of the judge overseeing the receivership case for the market's landlord, Schoep's Ice Cream. That is expected at a hearing Wednesday morning.
The future of the market at 2038 Jenifer St. was thrown into doubt in October, when Schoep's announced it couldn't pay its bills and was in danger of going out of business. The Schoep's facility on Division Street is connected to the market property. The money raised from the sale of the grocery property will go to pay off some of what Schoep's owes creditors.
In response to the store's plight, neighbor Trevor Fink formed the SASY Business Development Association to raise money to help McKenzie buy the store. SASY stands for Schenk-Atwood-Starkweather-Yahara, the neighborhood abutting the market. As of Tuesday afternoon, the Business Development Association had raised $68,330.
McKenzie and Fink said there were multiple $50,000 increases in bidding Monday, with a final increase of $75,000. It was in the final round that the neighborhood donations were key to closing the deal, they said.
Fink said about $63,500 of what his group has raised will go toward the purchase price, with the rest toward fees and expenses related to the fundraising campaign.
Under the association's agreement with the market's owners, the money was to be made available to the market to buy its current location or a new one that would be no more than a half mile from the existing location, and on the condition that the market's owners continue to operate the grocery.
McKenzie said the court-appointed receiver, Milwaukee attorney Michael Polsky, visited the store Tuesday morning for the first time.
Polsky has conducted many receivership auctions, McKenzie said, and "he has never seen this type of response from the neighborhood."
McKenzie said Schoep's has neglected the market property's upkeep in recent years, and it likely needs from $110,000 to $150,000 in improved insulation and mechanicals, exterior work and other items. That work will still have to be done once the market owns the property, he said Tuesday.