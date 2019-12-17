Jenifer Street Market submits winning bid for property; plans to continue at current site

McKenzie and Fink said there were multiple $50,000 increases in bidding Monday, with a final increase of $75,000. It was in the final round that the neighborhood donations were key to closing the deal, they said.

Fink said about $63,500 of what his group has raised will go toward the purchase price, with the rest toward fees and expenses related to the fundraising campaign.

Under the association's agreement with the market's owners, the money was to be made available to the market to buy its current location or a new one that would be no more than a half mile from the existing location, and on the condition that the market's owners continue to operate the grocery.

McKenzie said the court-appointed receiver, Milwaukee attorney Michael Polsky, visited the store Tuesday morning for the first time.

Polsky has conducted many receivership auctions, McKenzie said, and "he has never seen this type of response from the neighborhood."

McKenzie said Schoep's has neglected the market property's upkeep in recent years, and it likely needs from $110,000 to $150,000 in improved insulation and mechanicals, exterior work and other items. That work will still have to be done once the market owns the property, he said Tuesday.

Love 25 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 2 Angry 1

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.