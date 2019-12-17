Jenifer Street Market owner: We will continue

The co-owner of a beloved East Side Madison grocery said late Monday that tens of thousands dollars raised by neighbors was enough to put the store over the top in its bid to buy its building and remain in business.

"I'm just really happy that it's resolved, and I look forward to everything in the future," said Jenifer Street Market co-owner Stephen McKenzie.

The purchase still needs the approval of the Dane County judge overseeing the receivership case for the market's landlord, Schoep's Ice Cream. That is expected during a Wednesday morning hearing.

The future of the market at 2038 Jenifer St. was thrown into doubt in October, when Schoep's announced it couldn't pay its bills and was in danger of going out of business. The Schoep's facility on Division Street is connected to the market property. The money raised from the sale of the grocery property, ice cream-making facility and other assets will go to pay off Schoep's more than 60 listed creditors.

The winning bid for the market property, which includes the 10,000-square-foot store and approximately 15,000-square-foot parking lot, was not immediately disclosed, although the leader of the neighborhood fundraising effort said last week that the market's initial bid was more than a half million dollars. The property was most recently assessed at $454,000.