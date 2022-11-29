'Everything is around equity': A conversation with United Way President Renee Moe

As the United Way of Dane County turns 100 years old, few can say they know the organization better than Renee Moe.

In 1998, Moe, a new UW-Madison graduate, started her first full-time job as a marketing specialist for the organization. Since then, Moe has worked her way up in the nonprofit, eventually landing her current position as president and CEO of the United Way of Dane County in 2016.

The United Way provides resources and money to more than 850 nonprofits, in addition to touching thousands of residents through its employment and homelessness programming. Currently, the organization is raising funds for its annual community campaign. During last year’s campaign, the organization raised $18.1 million, a total that came from more than 20,000 donors.

As Americans open their wallets this Giving Tuesday, an annual day of giving that follows Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Moe spoke to the Wisconsin State Journal about the United Way’s legacy, evolving initiatives and how she envisions the organization’s next 100 years of service.

Q: What is the current focus of the United Way?

A: Everything is around equity. We want to have a community where families can achieve the dreams of their choosing. We measure four different areas. We look at kindergarten readiness all through graduation rates. We look at life expectancy. We look at the percentage of families with babies under 5 who are in poverty, and we look at the number of families who are 200% over the federal poverty level.

Q: What are some common misconceptions that people have about the United Way?

A: I think people think that we’re really large. We have a staff of about 60. Everything that we do is through volunteers. So we have about 700 volunteers who work directly with United Way, which is pretty powerful.

People also feel like the nonprofit sector is creating dependency and victimization. I hear that a lot. What we’re trying to do is help the community understand that most people are working. Most people don’t want to have to rely on charitable gifts. It’s one of those things that we have to train and educate on all the time.

Q: Can you think of any significant impacts that the United Way has had that stick out to you?

A: The most recent one that I can think of is the pandemic response. We were able to zoom right into action and raised $2.3 million to help agencies because we knew it would take a while for government resources to step in. We were able to help coordinate and connect volunteerism. We also were able to mobilize a lot of in-kind contributions, so masks and hand sanitizer. When the vaccine was available, we gave people transportation information about where they could go to get that care.

The other one is homelessness. We had seen a lot of housing first initiatives working and they were mostly being done with single men. We thought what if we use that model and anchor it around families? We were able to then bring that model to Dane County. In a span of about 10 to 15 years, we were able to reduce family homelessness by 50% across Dane County.

Q: What are some ways that the United Way has been working to diversify which nonprofits it works with?

A: We were able to get an amazing $1 million grant from UW Credit Union about a year and a half ago, and through that we were able to do investments in grassroots organizations. We also have a microgrants process where community members who are running nonprofits or who have neighborhood-based ideas get access to smaller amounts of funding.

Q: How is the United Way engaging younger generations to give back?

A: We’ve been doing a lot of work in that because we feel responsible for the whole community. A lot of young professionals are saying, “I feel disconnected. I want to be a part of something bigger than myself.”

We have a group called LINC (lead, impact, network, change), and that’s our young professionals group. So they get together about once a month and usually they are volunteering, socializing or they’re doing professional development. We have also really retooled our community engagement and volunteerism area of United Way, and we are looking at doing more education-based volunteerism.

Q: As you look ahead to the next 100 years, what are some broad organizational changes that you would like to see take shape?

A: I hope we can create a no-wrong-door nonprofit ecosystem for families. If you need help, there’s a place for you. The other part is I’d like to have a real-time response mechanism. So if we know there is a food desert issue on the North Side, how do we go to companies and donors in that area to say, “Let’s zoom in and fix this particular need?” How do we respond to that in real time and not have to wait for a full year cycle or for a policy change to be able to make that happen?