Capital Newspapers names new production leader

A 31-year newspaper industry veteran was named last week as Capital Newspapers’ new production leader.
Jim Burns will serve as a regional production director for Wisconsin State Journal parent company Lee Enterprises and be based in Madison. Lee is half-owner of Capital Newspapers, which publishes the Wisconsin State Journal and The Capital Times.
In addition to leading the Madison production team, he’ll also be working with other Lee Enterprises markets in Montana, Idaho, Wyoming, Arizona, North Dakota and South Dakota.
“Jim is a forward-thinking strategist with in-depth knowledge of newspaper operations with strong systems, prepress and technology experience,” said Chris White, publisher of the State Journal and president of Capital Newspapers. “I feel fortunate to have Jim leading our production operations. He’s a proven leader in the printing industry who will help us as we transform and expand our commercial printing operations.”
During his career, Burns has served as a leader for newspaper production operations throughout the country, holding key roles at news organizations in North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, Texas, Florida and Illinois. He began his career at the Rockford (Illinois) Register Star.
Burns, 58, and his wife, Kathleen, will be relocating to Madison from Asheville, North Carolina.
“I am excited to be part of this great organization,” Burns said. “My wife and I are looking forward to moving back to the Midwest.”
