Six young high-tech businesses in the Madison area are getting a financial push from the state to get their products ready to sell.

The startups are developing products ranging from bio-renewables to drug development tools to software programs.

They will receive matching grants from the SBIR Advance program, a collaboration of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. and the UW System Administration's Center for Technology Commercialization.

Three of the startups will receive up to $75,000:

Onexio Biosystems, Madison: Equipment used to quickly screen potential drug compounds during the drug development process.

Pyran, Madison: Using wood and crop waste to make a key chemical used to manufacture paints and plastics.

Stem Pharm, Fitchburg: Biomaterials for cell and tissue manufacturing.

Three others will receive up to $100,000:

Flexcompute, Madison: Custom-designed software for scientific simulations.

NCD Technologies, Madison: Diamond and diamond-like coatings for medical devices and other industries.

PhylloTech, Middleton: A process to engineer plants to produce proteins that will help them resist agricultural diseases.

The SBIR Advance program, established in 2014, is designed to help companies working on projects through the federal Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) or Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs whose funds cannot be used to commercialize products.