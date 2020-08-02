You are the owner of this article.
Local Starion Bank branch closes first loan through federal program for COVID-19 relief
Starion Bank's Sun Prairie branch.

A Madison-area branch of Starion Bank processed the first loan through the Federal Reserve’s Main Street Lending Program, according to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

Starion Bank, which is based in North Dakota and has several Madison-area branches, closed the $12.3 million loan earlier this month with a dental office with multiple practices in Wisconsin. Mnuchin said in his testimony to the House of Representative’s Small Business Committee that this was the first loan closed through the program.

Under the program, banks make loans to borrowers that meet the Fed’s criteria, and the central bank then purchases 95% of the loans to reduce the risk to the bank and enable it to engage in more lending. It’s the first time since the Depression that the Fed has lent directly to companies. The Main Street program’s goal is to lend to businesses that were successful before the pandemic struck but are now struggling.

The program launched July 6, but Starion Bank began working with the company, which declined to be named, in April when it was announced, said Josh Resch, business banking officer. During that time, the Fed modified and finalized guidelines.

Wisconsin's smallest businesses faced biggest hurdles to get COVID-19 loans, experts say

“The biggest challenge was (not knowing) what the program was going to look like,” Resch said. “It’s not a complex program, but we were kind of leading the charge.”

Companies can borrow through the program for five years at an interest rate just above 3%, with no interest payments for the first year and no payments on the principal for the first two years.

The program can lend up to $600 billion to small- and mid-size businesses and nonprofits.

The program helps both businesses and banks, Resch said. More capital is available for businesses to access, and the Fed’s purchase of the debt makes lending “more palatable” for banks which might otherwise be cautious to lend with the current state of economic uncertainty.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

As the number of coronavirus infections — and COVID-19 deaths — rise, there are some people for whom “safer at home” is not an option. These essential employees aren't the highest-paid of workers, but they are crucial to keeping the rest of us fed, safe and mobile. We pay them tribute here.

