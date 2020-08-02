Local Starion Bank branch closes first loan through federal program for COVID-19 relief

A Madison-area branch of Starion Bank processed the first loan through the Federal Reserve’s Main Street Lending Program, according to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

Starion Bank, which is based in North Dakota and has several Madison-area branches, closed the $12.3 million loan earlier this month with a dental office with multiple practices in Wisconsin. Mnuchin said in his testimony to the House of Representative’s Small Business Committee that this was the first loan closed through the program.

Under the program, banks make loans to borrowers that meet the Fed’s criteria, and the central bank then purchases 95% of the loans to reduce the risk to the bank and enable it to engage in more lending. It’s the first time since the Depression that the Fed has lent directly to companies. The Main Street program’s goal is to lend to businesses that were successful before the pandemic struck but are now struggling.

The program launched July 6, but Starion Bank began working with the company, which declined to be named, in April when it was announced, said Josh Resch, business banking officer. During that time, the Fed modified and finalized guidelines.