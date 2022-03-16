Local businesses, nonprofits gift United Way of Dane County $2.1M in grant challenge

The Madison-based insurance company became the largest corporate donor to United Way of Dane County in its 100-year history then, putting two $2.5 million grants toward the expansion of both United Way 211, a database that connects 40,000 residents annually to resources providing around-the-clock support for various needs — like finding a COVID test, or an entity that helps victims of domestic abuse — and the United Way Volunteer Resource Center that links about 150,000 prospective volunteers to opportunities that match their interests each year.

Matching those dollars so far, the nonprofit said Wednesday, are Madison-based financial planner Total Administrative Services Corp. at $1 million; Madison Gas and Electric at $500,000; Madison-based insurance company National Guardian Life at $250,000; Madison nonprofit Ascendum Education Group at $150,000; Alliant Energy at $125,000; the Madison-based Oscar Rennebohm Foundation at $100,000 and Middleton-based manufacturer Springs Window Fashions at $50,000.

“This year is an opportunity to celebrate an incredible milestone while also ensuring another century of impact and innovation,” said United Way of Dane County CEO Renee Moe in a statement Wednesday about the matches. “We’re excited to be recognizing all of the people and organizations who’ve made our important work possible over the past 100 years."

They come as United Way of Dane County commemorated a century of operations a few weeks ago, having announced that 20,000 individual donors and 500 businesses donated $18.1 million for its 2021 campaign.

Since 1922, the organization has raised just over half a billion dollars overall to help address the region’s most pressing issues. The social services organization has 70 full-time employees, and mobilized 700 volunteers last year for its projects.

United Way of Dane County also recently unveiled its 2022-23 investment decisions — a large chunk of the $22.3 million will be devoted to racial health disparities for the first time. On Tuesday, the nonprofit said it was accepting applications until April 8 for a $50,000 micro-investment grant initiative that aims to support organizations working to achieve "equity and social justice" for people of color locally.

The database will spend its $2.5 million American Family allotment on ensuring it has the most up-to-date resource information, and on compassionate listening training for workers who field calls from the public.

The $2.5 million for the center is slated to cover doing additional outreach into companies and bringing volunteer projects into businesses, as well as a new van for volunteers to have as a transport option during projects.

It's unclear how United Way of Dane County will allocate the matching funds for the resource center and the database, but the challenge grant is a response to how participation in the nonprofit's annual campaign has declined, Moe said last month.

The $5 million gift is additionally part of American Family’s multiyear Free to Dream initiative, unveiled in February 2021, which pledges to put $105 million into businesses and organizations working to close equity gaps and effect social change.

Free to Dream focuses on five issues: economic empowerment, education and health, climate resilience, justice reform and workforce diversity.

This story will be updated.