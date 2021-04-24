Literacy Network pivots, leans on 'loyal' donors as pandemic challenges nonprofits

Throughout the pandemic, Cranley said the United Way has asked its partner agencies the same question: What keeps them up at night?

“The answer always was families,” she said. “Families in the community that they either are serving or they don’t have the capacity to serve. This community is generous, but we also have a great deal of need here still.”

Approximately 55% of the Literacy Network’s $1.3 million annual budget is funded by grants, Burkhart said.

In the first week of March 2020 — right before the reality of the public health crisis became clear — the organization interviewed for a big grant, he said. But word on its status went silent for months. The organization later found out the money went to emergency COVID-19 efforts.

“My stomach, it had just really sunk,” Burkhart said. “I was really nervous about what was going to happen because we didn’t know about anything related to financial relief.”

The Literacy Network turned to its “very loyal base of donors,” who provide about a quarter of its budget, last summer with an emergency ask of $144,000, he said.

“We were able to more than raise that amount of money,” Burkhart said.