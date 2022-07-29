Levi's store brings high-end jeans and tailoring to Hilldale

Fans of Levi's jeans expecting to get a bargain at a new company store in Hilldale may want to stick to buying their jeans at Kohl's, Farm & Fleet and Target.

The new Levi's store features jeans that start at around $80 and is being billed as a place that "enhances and expands the customer’s experience." In addition, the store offers tailoring services.

"The first step is finding the exact fit, silhouette and finish of Levi's denim that you are looking for, which can be accomplished using our personal styling services," the company said in a press release. "From there, you can work with a skilled Levi's tailor to make sure the jeans fit exactly the way you want—whether that means simply cropping a hem or something more ambitious, like sizing up and then having them altered to create a stylishly oversized fit."

Custom options for the brand, founded in 1873, include colored shank buttons and rivets, patches, pocket linings, chain stitching and embroidery.

Levi began opened its first high-end store in Shanghai in 2020 and later that year opened a store in Palo Alto, California, followed by others in Los Angeles and Scottsdale, Arizona. The company has plans for 100 stores and is scheduled to open others this fall in Boston, San Diego, Miami and Nashville.