Let's do the time warp again: At Meep Meepleton’s World of Fun, nostalgia is the name of the game

Now, after officially opening their doors, the two are eager to see how the store changes in response to its clientele. Dave is looking forward to seeing what collectibles people bring in to sell, and he’ll be glad to hunt down the items customers ask for.

“This thing has already evolved about 15 times since I got in here in January, and I have legit excitement for what people are buying. I'm like, ‘Oh my God, I can't believe that you are buying that.’ It just makes me so happy.”

The four questions

What are the most important values driving your work?

DAVE: I would say the value of giving something to the community. Could we have a space for performers? Is this something that we could build relationships and friendships and partnerships with?

AMANDA: I think joy and laughter is big for us.

How are you creating the kind of community that you want to live in?