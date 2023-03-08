A well-known Madison retailer, marketer, social media manager, lover of theater, the arts and fashion has died.

Leslie Watkins died on Sunday at her Madison home surrounded by family and friends after a battle with pancreatic cancer. She was 68.

Watkins for seven years owned and operated Paperteria, a stationary and gift store on the Capitol Square and later University Avenue, and then held positions selling advertising, custom wrapping paper, promoted Dane Buy Local and spent another seven years at Hillade Shopping Center, the last four years as its marketing and social media manager where one of her annual duties was hiring Santa Claus.

"I can't give my Santa secrets away. Santa's sacred, baby," Watkins told the State Journal in 2013. "You have to pick your Santa out early because they want to know if they've got it or should be looking somewhere else. I think Santa is a good gig."

Watkins, a New Jersey native, grew up for a time in Germany and came to Madison in 1971 to attend UW-Madison where she received degrees in German and theater arts. She then headed to New York City with sights on becoming a stage manager but ultimately worked for Lord & Taylor and for Marimekko, a Finnish lifestyle design company renowned for its original prints and colors on clothing, bags, accessories and home décor items.

With New York being too expensive to open her own store, Watkins returned to Madison where in 1984 she opened Paperteria and became one of the first female African American retailers in downtown Madison.

"A lot of people would say she brought New York to Madison," said James Tye, executive director of the Clean Lakes Alliance and a close friend of Watkins. "She defined herself by being amazing, savvy, stylistic with a flare and having panache."

Tye, who met Watkins in the mid 1990s at Cafe Montmartre before it burned in 2011, collaborated with Watkins to create the Frozen Assets Festival, a fundraiser for the Clean Lakes Alliance. Watkins also managed social media accounts for several businesses in Madison and beyond, Tye said.

Known as Ms. Leslie to her close friends,Watkins closed her stationary shop in 1991 before doing sales for Isthmus Publishing for two years. From 1996 to 2004 she was a national sales manager for Mani G' Raps, which sold custom wrapping paper, and then opened her own marketing firm. She joined Hilldale as assistant property manager but left after 2 1/2 years to join Pilch & Barnett. She later worked for Dane Buy Local and then returned to Hilldale in 2012 before leaving Hilldale in 2017 to continue managing social media accounts for other companies.

Watkins, who enjoyed morning breakfasts and cocktails in the evening, also was a member of the Dane County Cultural Affairs Commission from 2003 to 2012. She was diagnosed with cancer last summer, Tye said.

"She was known for welcoming and including people in her envelope of personalities. Her friends were as eclectic as her design atheistic and she was always well accessorized," Tye said. "She was usually the brightest light in any room."

